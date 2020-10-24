How much are which older iPhone models supported?

Apple is very generous in supporting older iPhone models. Apple, which produces a phone every year, usually releases 1 model and 3 versions on the iPhone side. Apple released the iPhone 12 Mini version this year by making a difference, adding four new members to its family. So how long do older iPhone models receive updates?

How long do Apple’s older iPhone models receive updates?

Many people prefer Apple for software support because it does not support software for many years. On the iPhone side, the latest release iOS 14 is offered up to quite old models. iOS 14 is available for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, the oldest released in 2015 and still used by millions.

When we look at the support given, we come across a crowded list. This software update, offered to all models from 2015 to 2020, also delights users.

IPhone models for which Apple has offered the old iOS 14 update:

– iPhone 6s / 6s Plus

– iPhone SE (first generation)

-iPhone 7/7 Plus

– iPhone 8/8 Plus

– iPhone X

– iPhone XS / XS Max

–IPhone XR

-iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max

– iPhone SE (second generation)

-iPhone 12/12 Mini / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max

According to Statista data, it is stated that Apple received 6 updates for the iPhone 5S model before its support was cut. In addition, it seems that the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and SE will break a new record with the updates received so far.



