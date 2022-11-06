How Much Are Westworld Actors Still Being Paid For Season 5 Despite HBO Canceling the Show

Fans of HBO’s Wild West World were shocked late last week when the award-winning sci-fi dystopian drama was canceled ahead of its fifth season. Despite the twisted plots and fascinating comments about humanity and artificial intelligence, “Wild West World” has apparently fallen victim to the aggressive cost-cutting mandate adopted by the network. The big budget of the series, combined with the decline in ratings over the past two seasons, turned out to be its downfall, but it turns out that the A+ actors will still receive money.

Deadline reports that the cast of Wild West World has entered into “pay or play deals” for season 5, ensuring that the cast, which includes Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiu Newton, Ed Harris, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson and Jeffrey Wright, will still be paid, despite the cancellation. The site reports that contracts may have been renegotiated ahead of season 4, and that networks giving such guarantees to their actors is not unusual, especially for a cast that may be difficult to assemble otherwise.

HBO is expected to pay the actors between $10 million and $15 million, which is still significantly more financially feasible than paying for another season, as THR reports that Season 4 cost “at least $160 million” to make what turned out to be his. the last eight episodes.

Despite the fact that ratings for “Wild West World” dropped in the 3rd season of 2020 and dropped two years later when it returned due to delays related to the pandemic, co-creator Jonathan Nolan said he had always planned a fifth and final season. Fans, including me, are terribly disappointed to learn that there was a plan that was supposed to bring the often confusing storylines to a conclusion, and now we will probably never see how it plays out.

Over four seasons, the series has collected 54 Emmy Award nominations and brought home nine trophies. There is no doubt that the HBO drama has left its mark on the world of television, and another good indicator of this is the fact that this year it was brilliantly parodied in the annual Halloween episode of The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror.”

Since the actors will still receive checks from HBO, we can keep up with them through their other projects. Evan Rachel Wood can currently be seen with an exact image of Madonna in the TV series The Roku Channel Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. And after Teddy’s unexpected return to the 4th season of The Wild West World, you can watch any of the best films and TV series by James Marsden.

There may be no more stories from the Divine, but the first four seasons of “Wild West World” are still available for streaming to fans with an HBO Max subscription. You can also check out some of the best original HBO Max series and see what will be available for cable and streaming before the end of the year, in our TV program for 2022.