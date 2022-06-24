How Mortal Kombat 2 is trying to deliver to hardcore fans, according to the writer

Historically, video game movies have a rotten track record. But recently, several recent hits have appeared in this subgenre, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Detective Pikachu and Mortal Kombat. The latter film became a hit on HBO Max, and Warner Bros. ordered a sequel. And the screenwriter of the film recently explained how Mortal Kombat 2 is trying to please hardcore fans.

A sequel to Mortal Kombat is currently in development, and movie buffs and gamers are looking forward to seeing which fighters will eventually get into live action. The script for the film is written by Jeremy Slater, who recently spoke with Discussing Film about the creation of the project. The Moon Knight writer opened up by saying:

The sequel to Mortal Kombat is just great. I’m having a lot of fun. I can’t share the details about it, but we want to do something that the fans will really like, and I think it’s a really great creative team. They listened to the reaction of the fans and know what the fans liked in the first movie and what they didn’t. Everyone is creative in creating a sequel that surpasses the original in every way. We’re still at a very early stage of the process, but the fans should be very excited. It’s going to be amazing.

Well, that’s it. Because after the release of Mortal Kombat, the people who participated in the creation of the sequel listened to the feedback of fans. The video game franchise is of great importance to generations of gamers, and it looks like Jeremy Slater and company are really trying to live up to these high expectations.

Jeremy Slater’s comments came during the promotion of the third season of Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, which he created. But viewers are also hungry for any news about the development of Mortal Kombat 2. And who can blame them? The movie ended before we even got to the title tournament.

Seeds, in Simon mcquoyd’s film Mortal Kombat, several narrative seeds were planted for a possible sequel. Besides the tournament itself, the movie also ended with Lewis Tan’s Cole leaving to recruit Johnny Cage. Sub-Zero’s “death” will also apparently allow him to transform into a Noob Cybot. Fans also want to see Kitana’s appearance and wonder if Milina can get back into the process.

One of the ways the first Mortal Kombat definitely delivered to fans was how violent the R-rated movie was. The battles were brutal, and the fatalities were delightfully bloody, just like in the source material. This was a huge improvement over a couple of films from the 1990s that were noticeably pushed back.

It is currently unclear when Mortal Kombat 2 will be released. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.