How Moriah Plath Opens Her Heart to Love after Max’s Breakup

The devastating grief experienced by Moriah Plath in “Welcome to Plattville” certainly took its toll. It was difficult for her to recover from the unexpected breakup with Max Kalschmidt. Moriah had no choice but to end the relationship after he admitted that he had made a mistake and was not faithful.

Max was Moria’s first boyfriend and believes he is her soul mate. She even struggled to see a future in which he wasn’t involved. Moriah felt lost, confused, and betrayed, and relied heavily on her siblings for support and encouragement. Moriah doubted she would ever be able to trust a guy again, and she could never imagine herself with anyone but Max. Although Moriah didn’t want to share all the details about their breakup, she tearfully opened up in “Welcome to Platteville,” saying she just wanted to be happy again.

Fortunately, during the months that the paths of Moria and Max have parted, she finds herself again and does not allow unsuccessful relationships to interfere with her happiness. She recently shared an Instagram post proving that she was able to find joy, loyalty and trust in someone else. Moriah talked about her new best friend in her latest post, writing: “Blackjack. Dogs are the best friends of independent girls! When he is next to me, it seems to me that at least once in my life my whole world may collapse, but he will be who He is just a child, but he does not know how much he helped me in 2 short weeks!” In true Moriah style, the star of “Welcome to Plattville” put on a beautiful black dress for a photo shoot with her new companion next to her.

The reality TV star explained that her dog is a European Doberman, and she chose his name when she was talking to her father Barry Plath, discussing the possibility of getting a dog. She knew that taking care of the dog would be a big responsibility, but she felt that this was the kind of relationship she really needed. Moriah gave Blackjack the middle name Rebel, which, according to her, should not be surprising. As a child, Moria always felt like a stranger in her family and called herself a “rebel with a reckless heart.”

It looks like the risk has been worth the reward so far, as the “Welcome to Plattville” star she said he was making such positive changes in her life. Love and friendship come in many forms, and Moriah is grateful that he has been through ups and downs. She is currently training her new puppy, and he unexpectedly told her more about himself than she ever thought. Moria’s “Welcome to Plattville” subscribers are happy to see that she has found the unconditional love and appreciation she deserves.

At this time of self-reflection and self-focus, fans are thrilled that she is not alone on the journey. Moria has a lot to go through, not only in her personal life, but also in the difficulties her family is facing, since her parents, Kim and Barry, announced their divorce. Blackjack has been a big motivation for Moria to continue to succeed, and fans hope he will appear in “Welcome to Plattville” next season.