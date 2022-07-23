How Monique Samuels Lost Fans on Love & Marriage, DC

After she showed fans the “real” Monique Samuels in the TV series “Love and Marriage: DC”, the Bravo graduate is still undergoing a negative reaction to her behavior on the screen. Monique actively promoted her return to reality TV after a two-year hiatus following her departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac. Many fans of “Real Housewives” were interested in watching the new spin-off of the “Love and Marriage” franchise by Carlos King to assess the dynamics of Monique with the cast. Given her dramatic departure from RHOP, many were interested to see if Monique would anger anyone in the new show.

Monique survived the premiere season without getting into serious quarrels with the ladies. But she got into a series of arguments with her husband Chris Samuels that alienated viewers. Many took to social media to call out Monique for her treatment of Chris. Bravo fans recalled Monique’s past problems with Chris’ mother on RHOP and compared them to why Samuels’ Mom might have been afraid to hug her daughter-in-law. Elsewhere, Monique faced criticism when she seemingly instigated a drama between Winter Williams and the rest of the cast. Since Monique and Winter had been friends for many years prior to the filming of LAMDC, many felt that Monique had betrayed her friend when she told her what Winter had told her in private.

After watching the LAMDC season finale, the viewer Liliana decided to share her opinion about the role of Monique in the new series. Although the fan was initially “on Monique’s side” during her time on RHOP, her behavior on LAMDC showed her a new side of Monique that turned her into a former fan. The viewer noted “Monique’s personality and how tough she treats Chris in everything”, why she is no longer a fan of the former housewife. “She seems very self—centered, ungrateful and dismissive,” the fan added. “Character traits I never thought she possessed,” during her time on RHOP. “I agree. After seeing her in this new show, I didn’t like her,” one user wrote in response.

Playing alongside other alpha women such as Gisele Bryant, Karen Hueger and Candice Dillard, perhaps Monique’s character flaws easily slipped out of sight. While most fans had mixed reviews about her physical confrontation with Candice, many still blamed Candice for her vicious verbal rants, which are known to hurt people. But without Giselle, Candice or Karen to distract viewers, many were able to focus on Monique and on the areas where, in their opinion, she needs to change attitudes. Many fans agreed with Lillian’s tweet, saying that the “truth” about Monique has finally been revealed. Another fan said that Monique showed the same characteristics on RHOP, and many simply chose not to pay attention to it. “She’s always been like this,” they wrote. “Candice has been apologizing to this woman all season five for not being good enough,” they joked.

Now that the veil has lifted, Monique has officially become a reality TV villain. She ended her time on RHOP by releasing one of the most acrimonious reunions in Housewives history. She then followed that up by neglecting Bravo and joining HER OWN “Love and Marriage: DC”, where she bragged about showing the “real me”, only to show her “real” personality, which fans don’t like too much. This time, Monique is unlikely to be able to point out anything. But knowing Monique, there is always a reason why others misinterpret her intentions.