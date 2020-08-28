How Mega GO Mega Evolution Works

Pokémon GO will receive Mega Evolutions this week, accompanied by new mechanics for gameplay and Mega Raids to fight opponents.

As in Pokémon X & Y, Nintendo 3DS, players will be able to Mega Evolve some specific pocket monsters, such as Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur. The function will be temporary and allows you to make pokémon more powerful for a short period of time. The mobile game is available for free to download on Android phones and iPhone (iOS).

Mega Evolving a monster in Pokémon GO will be different from the traditional series because it will use a unique “Mega Energy” mechanic. The player will be able to obtain this Mega Energy through Mega Raids, special battles in which the user will face some of these powerful monsters. The faster your opponent is knocked down, the more Mega Energy the player can receive. Each Pokémon species will have its own Mega Energy stock, similar to the Pokémon candy system. Having enough energy the player can Mega Evolve your little creature.

When a Pokémon is Mega Evolved it will spend Mega Energy regularly, and will return to normal when it runs out. However, the more times a Pokémon Mega Evolves, the lower the cost to evolve again on a next occasion. Dark and clone Pokémon will not be able to Mega Evolve and trainers will only be able to have one of their monsters in Mega Evolution status at a time.

The introduction of Mega Evolutions will also bring Professor Willow’s new research, “A Mega Discovery”, which will offer the chance for players to obtain a Mega Beedrill. Each week of September will have a Mega event related to Mega Evolution. It is worth mentioning that Mega Evolution forms will be cataloged separately, so collectors will have to evolve all of their Pokémon to complete their Pokédex.



