how Maria Bello said goodbye to Jack Sloane and her fans

The CBS network delivered to fans on November 17 the premiere of season 18 of the naval crime investigation drama NCIS.

As fans learned before the current season premiere of NCIS, actress Maria Bello, who played Jack Sloane in the CBS drama, would be leaving the series.

Sadly, the time has come for Sloane’s departure. Well, last Tuesday night, while fans tuned in to the third episode of NCIS season 18, María Bello was filming her final scenes at CBS studios.

It was with season 15 that Maria Bello made her appearance on the naval criminology series NCIS, as Jackeline ‘Jack’ Sloane, on a three-year contract. On the occasion of her dismissal from the program, the actress was emotional on her Instagram account.

María Bello, went to the social network to announce to NCIS fans that she had finished filming her final scene in NCIS and emotionally expressed her gratitude for having been part of the series. This is what María Bello said to say goodbye:

“This is a summary of Jack Sloane @ncis_cbs”

“I have learned many things on this journey over the last three and a half years. I learned about commitment and community. I learned that the woman that I am enjoys the process more than the product.”

“I’ve never worked with a kinder, more generous group of people. I only had the privilege of being by Dom’s side during cancer because my producers worked so hard to make sure he was there for every treatment.”

“I made a speech for our team today. Although in our business, like many, there are quite a few jerks, there is not one on the set of NCIS, in front of or behind the camera.”

“Just a deeply decent group of people who care more about others and the world at large than it offers them.”

“I understand why this show after 18 years is the most watched in the world; everyone should feel our love. Keep watching it. I have a feeling that there will be many more years to come. Thank you to all my friends at NCIS and all our fans. really grateful. “



