The lifetime of a device is more important than many of its features. Especially when the high prices in our country are deducted, the question of how many years an iPhone can be used becomes even more important. So, how many years can you use the popular Apple phone when you buy an iPhone, what is the average lifetime of these devices?

Many users want to use the iPhone device that they pay with high prices, maybe in installments that extend over a few years, but all products have a certain life span. Especially after the Batterygate scandal that has emerged in recent years and resulted in fines against Apple, all iOS users wonder how many years an iPhone can be used, what is its maximum lifespan.

The answer to the question of how many years can an iPhone be used at most is a period that changes according to user habits and wishes. However, when we want to calculate an iPhone lifespan in general, you can base on the number of updates received by the device. As a result, a device that does not receive updates anymore will cause problems both during operations and during mobile application operation and it will be difficult to use.

Battery life can be understood through updates. So which iPhone model has received how many iOS updates?

2007, iPhone 2G: 2 updates

2008, iPhone 3G: 2 updates

2009, iPhone 3Gs: 3 updates

2010, iPhone 4: 3 update

2011, iPhone 4s: 4 updates

2012, iPhone 5: 4 update

2013, iPhone 5c: 3 updates

2013, iPhone 5s: 5 updates

2014, iPhone 6/6 Plus: 4 updates

This model and its predecessors no longer receive updates

2015, iPhone 6s / 6s Plus: 5 updates

6s alesi recently received the iOS 14 update.

2016, iPhone SE 1: 5 update

2016, iPhone 7/7 Plus: 4 updates

2017, iPhone 8/8 Plus: 3 updates

2017, iPhone X: 3 updates

2018, iPhone XR: 2 updates

2018, iPhone XS / XS Max: 2 updates

2019, iPhone 11: 1 update

2019, iPhone 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max: 1 update

2020, iPhone SE 2: 1 update

2020, iPhone 12/12 mini: 1 update

2020, iPhone 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max: 1 update

Considering that Apple releases a new iOS update every year on average, the number of updates an iPhone receives and its lifespan is directly proportional. It is possible to use the device even if it has not received an update, but it will create a noticeable incompatibility, especially in new mobile applications.

We see that the number of updates received by iPhones is increasing with each new model. If we count the first version it has at the launch and the short amount of time you can use without an update, it would not be wrong to say that the life of an iPhone is getting longer.

Industry analysis:

Horace Dediu is an industry analyst who has been analyzing all mobile devices and their associated accessories for many years, especially Apple products. Analysis results; Is it worth buying this product for the user, is it worth investing in this company for the investor?

Analysts like Horace Dediu argue that the opposite is true, although some questionable users think companies are designing their products for shorter use. Companies that create products with a lifespan of 1 – 2 years, even if they are not adopted anymore, lose both customers and investors.

Another data obtained as a result of industry analysis is how many products are sold by the company and how many of these products are still in use. A company that sells millions of products but only half of them are in use is not at all prestigious. These analyzes are statistics that show whether a company is industrially healthy, such as the result of a doctor’s examination.

Lifetime of Appler products:

According to the latest analysis conducted by industry analyst Horace Dediu in 2018, the average lifespan of Apple products is determined as 4 years and 3 months. This time, which covers the lifespan of Mac computers, iPad tablets and iPhone phones, refers to the average lifespan of an average device. Of course, there may be devices that end up in a longer or shorter time.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement in January 2016 that the number of Apple devices actively used is 1.3 billion per month. Since the first iPhone model was launched in 2007, it is thought that 750 million of the Apple devices sold in total 2.05 billion units are no longer in use.

According to the same analysis by Horace Dediu; Considering that Apple’s cumulative sales reached 750 million in the third quarter of 2013, it is seen that an Apple product has a life of 4 years and 3 months and two of the three Apple devices sold are still in use.

According to a report published on the ZDNet website, Apple only shared the numbers of active devices between 2016 and 2017. For this reason, it is thought that the analyzes made cannot fully reflect the reality. As Mac computers and iPad tablets do not refresh as often as iPhone phones, this device

How many years can an iPhone be used at most?

The analyzes and figures can be a little confusing. To sum up; The iPhone 6/6 Plus model, which could not receive the latest iOS update, iOS 14, was released in 2014 with iOS 8 and received 4 iOS updates. If we consider the average update time as 1 year, the iPhone 6/6 Plus model has been used for 5 years without any problems.

Of course, the lifetime is calculated according to general criteria. Many situations such as the aging share of the device during use, Apple’s planned battery aging operations can have a negative effect on the life of the iPhone. However, to summarize in general, we can say that the lifetime of an iPhone varies between 4 and 5 years.

We wish we could use phones, tablets, computers, which we paid for a few years, for a lifetime, but every device is getting old, planned or unplanned. Even if the device does not wear out, new features are emerging with the developing technology every day, and the user turns to new devices as these new features become almost necessary after a while.



