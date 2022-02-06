How Many Tokens Do Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Have? SHIB Interested Investors Closely!

With Bitcoin turning up again, SHIB experienced a recovery of around 8%. The price is still significantly below the ATH region and the tokens in the hands of the whales have reached a critical level. So how many tokens do SHIB whales have?

How Many Tokens Do Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Have?

The second largest meme token has risen by about 8% in the last 24 hours, reaching as high as $0.00002335. At the time of writing, it is trading at $0.00002266 with a loss of 2%. Controlling 26% of the supply, the whales faced $100 million worth of profit. According to data from WhaleStats, whales currently control 26% of the total supply. Exchange-related addresses and companies are not counted by the tracker, which allows the actual percentage of large holders on the chain to be determined.

With the increasing number of whales, assets tend to lose the previous volatility that was present when almost 100% of all investors in the market were short-term speculators. Most of the existing large investors have been holding SHIB for more than 6 months.

Will the Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rise?

Once whales take control of the asset, the correction tends to stall as major wallets continually hoard the token instead of selling it. Large sales volumes often occur at the end of bullish rallies where individual purchasing power exceeds unrealized losses and then turns into unrealized profits.

The accumulation of Shiba Inu by whales started when the token lost almost 30% of its value within days after hitting an all-time high in October. The whales bought $300 million worth of SHIB in a matter of days.

The collection of such large tokens by the so-called whale wallets indicates that serious rises may come, at least in the medium term. The current outlook of Bitcoin indicates that levels of $ 50,000 can be seen again before the end of April. If BTC can consolidate for a while even in this region alone, altcoins will have the opportunity to launch their serious attacks. Of course, cryptocurrency markets are extremely volatile and there is no way that predictions will be 100% successful.