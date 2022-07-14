How many timelines are there in LOTR: The Rings of Power Trailer 2

“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” doesn’t have a single timeline to manage them all—these are all the conflicting eras that we noticed in Amazon’s second teaser trailer. Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series was originally billed as an attempt at a Second Era, set at least 3,000 years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. However, as images, story details, and footage gradually emerged from Amazon Studios, a more complex picture emerged. Rings of Power can consolidate around J.R.R. The second Era of Tolkien, but the scale of the narrative is actually much, much wider.

On the eve of the long-awaited SDCC 2022 panel, Amazon has released the second trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. While many of the scenes contained in it are at least somewhat open to interpretation, the description of “The Ring of Power” as a “Second Age story” now looks like Doctor Who is being labeled as a “history of modern England.” Yes, the audience will spend most of their time there, but there will be many other stops along the way.

Nothing demonstrates the extensive timeline of “The Rings of Power” better than Amazon’s second teaser trailer, and while the lack of context makes it impossible to pinpoint when each scene is relevant to the Lord of the Rings story, we can already identify a wide range of Tolkien’s diversity. epochs.

Years of Trees – Telperion and Lorelin

One of the earliest epochs in the history of the Lord of the Rings, the Years of the Trees ended almost 600 years before the Second Epoch, but, nevertheless, the Rings of Power contain important moments of this period of formation. Our biggest clue is the appearance of Telperion and Lorelyn in the second teaser trailer for “Rings of Power” — the golden and silver trees that existed before the sun. These trees grow in the Tyrion of Valinor on Thun and were destroyed by Morgoth before Galadriel and her kind set foot on Middle-earth. In the trailer footage, you can find three possible events of the Year of Trees: The Oath of Feanor (elves put their swords in a circle), the Murder of Relatives in Alqualonde (many corpses floating in the water) and the crossing of Helkaraxe (Galadriel on ice).).

A war against Morgoth? – Late First Epoch

While the memories of the Year of the Trees are 100% confirmed for “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power,” it’s not so clear if Amazon will delve into the First Era before jumping into the Second. The second teaser trailer for “Rings of Power” shows Galadriel exhausted on a fiery battlefield and covered in charred ashes. Although Galadriel technically shouldn’t be present, these scenes are reminiscent of Dagor Bragollach, the ruthless slaughter of Middle—earth that Morgoth inflicted on the elves. If Dagor Bragollach does figure in the Rings of Power, the narrative will stretch back to the late First Epoch–about 500 years after the Year of the Trees, but still more than 1,500 years before Sauron forged the Ring of Omnipotence.

Galadriel and Elrond in the beginning-middle of the Second Epoch

The action of “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”, apparently, will take place in the beginning-middle of the Second epoch. Confirmation comes when Robert Aramayo’s Elrond assures Galadriel Morfid Clark that the war is over, despite her ominous suspicions to the contrary. This means that Sauron has not yet announced his return openly (this happens around 1600 of the Second Epoch), and this explains why the Dark Lord is not mentioned at all in the marketing of the first season of the “Ring of Power”. However, the narrative must take place somewhere around 1500, since it was then that the Rings of Power themselves were forged. Expect that the middle of the Second Epoch will serve as the “home” chronology of the “Ring of Power”, up to the appearance of Sauron among the elves in the form of Annatar, and the history of the origin of the Rings of Power, promised by the very name of the show.

Numenor at the end of the Second Epoch

The second trailer The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power from Amazon offers the best view of Numenor – a mystical island of people located between Valinor and Middle-earth. Alas, these scenes cannot take place in combination with the above-mentioned timeline of the “Ring of Power”, since Isildur, played by Maxim Baldry, is present. The Savior of Middle-earth was born about 1500 years after the creation of the Ring of Omnipotence. Of course, Isildur ends the Second Age by cutting off Sauron’s finger, and although people Numenora live longer than ordinary mortals, their life expectancy is not so great. If the main timeline of the “Rings of Power” tells about the creation of rings, then the Numenor material will undoubtedly appear centuries later.

Other characters seen in the Numenor scenes in Rings of Power confirm the timeline shift at the end of the Second Epoch.