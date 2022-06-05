How many tattoos does Kristina Haak have?

Kristina Haak shares with fans many details of her life, including when and where she gets tattoos. The Flip or Flop star has done some body art over the years. Here’s a guide to all the tattoos Haak has shown on social media.

Christina Haak has children’s birth dates tattooed on her wrist.

For the first time, Kristina Haak shared a tattoo on Instagram on May 18, 2017. The Flip or Flop star posted a photo of her wrist showing two sets of Roman numerals tattooed in black ink.

Haak’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, also had their two children’s birthday tattooed on the inside of his arm.

On April 12, El Moussa shared a photo of the ink on Instagram. Unlike Haak, he preferred numeric digits instead of Roman ones. The Flipping 101 star also added his wedding date to Selling Sunset star Heather Ray Young over his children’s birthdays, and her initials (“HEM” for Heather El Moussa) were inked on his wrist.

Yang got a matching tattoo with the wedding date on the inside of her forearm and her husband’s initials (“TEM”) on her wrist.

Kristina Haak has a quote from a poem by Maya Angelou tattooed on her neck.

In addition to the birth dates of the children on her arm, Kristina Haak has another tattoo on the back of her head.

On January 12, 2021, Haak shared a post on Instagram, which depicts body art. The words “And yet I get up”, written in the original, stretch vertically from her neck to the back of her head between her shoulder blades. Quote from the famous poem “And yet I get up” by Maya Angelou.

“Just like the moons and like the suns, With the confidence of the tides, Just like the high hopes, I will still rise.” Nevertheless, I’m getting up – Maya Angelou,” Haak signed the picture.

On the wrist of the star of the series “Flip or Flop” is written the name of her husband Joshua Hall.

Kristina Haak doesn’t have a whole publication dedicated to her newest tattoo yet, but she shared it in her Instagram stories.

On May 17, the HGTV star posted a photo in her Instagram stories, which shows that she put the name of her new husband Joshua Hall on her wrist along with a large infinity symbol. It looks like this is not the hand on which she has her children’s birthdays tattooed.

The symbol covers the width of the wrist of the Flip or Flop star and is patched in one place with the name JOSH written in capital letters. Haak allegedly showed off her manicure in the photo, not a tattoo, as she signed the photo “Mani’s Obsession.”

Haak apparently got the tattoo in November 2021. At the time, people were sharing screenshots of her stories on Instagram, showing that she was applying ink, but the finished design with her husband’s name was not fully visible then.