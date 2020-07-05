How Many Seconds Sony Can Produce PlayStation Revealed

It was revealed how long Sony produced a console in this year, which will release the new generation console PlayStation 5. Sony is able to produce a console in 30 seconds with its production-efficient facility that is almost entirely robots.

It is not long before Sony’s release the new generation console PlayStation 5. The console will be launched worldwide at the end of this year. So how much is Sony’s capacity to produce consoles? How long can the company consolidate a console?

The production facility in Japan will play an important role in the production of the company’s next-generation console. The facility will manufacture the PlayStation 5 console as well as the existing PlayStation 4 family.

Sony production facility

According to Tweak Twon’s report from Nikkei Asian Review, the biggest advantage of the Japan-based technology giant is the ultra efficient assembly line that can produce 2 PlayStation 4 consoles per minute.

The production facility in Kisarazu, Japan, is completely under the control of Sony, and this facility owes its fast production to the customized 32 robots of Mitsubishi, which operates the 30-meter long serial production line. This facility has helped build the hardware of all PlayStation generations since PlayStation 1, which came out in 1994.

One of the biggest advantages of Sony, this facility is almost completely automated and only 4 people work in the factory. Robots undertake most of the production, from bending the cables to passing through small points. Workers reinforce unfinished consoles on the line and then pack the finished products.

Sony started using this strategy in 2019 and it will apparently help maximize production efficiency on next-generation PlayStation 5 consoles. The company will manufacture four PlayStation consoles in two generations starting this year: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.



