How many Pokemon are Scarlet and; Types of Violet Tera in Gen9

Pokémon Presents on August 3rd revealed many new details about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and one of the biggest was a new special Pokémon effect called Terastallizing. Terastallizing will be Scarlet and Violet’s version of previous Gigantimaxing and Mega Evolutions from past games, but Pokemon will have a crystallized look. Terastalization will be possible with all Pokemon in the game, but it can only be used during the battle.

To make a Terastalliz, players will need a charged Tera sphere. It is not yet known when and how players will receive the Tera Orb, but it looks like they can be charged with shining crystals found throughout the region or in Pokemon centers. Players who have made a pre-order for Scarlet and Violet will receive a mysterious gift, also associated with Tera. Tera Orbs can only be used once per battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and they give Pokemon special abilities depending on their Tera type.

Individual Pokemon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have different Tera types that will differ from Pokémon to Pokémon, and some of these types have been revealed in recent Pokémon Presents. Terastallization will give players the opportunity to see Pokemon in various forms that no one has seen before. Considering that each Pokemon has different types of tera, and some of them are rare, in this game it will be even more important to catch as many Pokemon as possible or not.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet offer 18 new types of Tera for Pokemon

According to Pokemon.com , there are 18 types of tera in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it can be assumed that these types of tera coincide with the usual types of Pokemon. The following types can be seen during Pokémon Presents: grass, represented by a crown of bouquets; Flying, represented by a crown of balloons; Fire, represented by a crown of lit candles; Water, represented by a fountain crown; and Normal, represented by a large diamond-shaped crown. It has not yet been confirmed whether other Tera types correspond to Pokemon types and how they will be presented.

Players will be able to find Pokemon with rare Tera types in new raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These raid battles will be similar to the raids from Pokémon Sword and Shield, with some changes regarding time. It is not yet known how common these raids are and how often rare types of tera will occur in them.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are changing the way Pokemon are typed by adding a new Tera typing, which leads to countless combinations of Pokemon types. Now players will have the opportunity to collect another form of Pokemon, as well as shiny Pokemon and others, looking for Pokemon with rare types of tera. Whether there are any restrictions on the combination of Tera Types and Pokémon is still unknown, but players will find out about it on November 18.