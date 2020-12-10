Cyberpunk bearing the signature of CD Projekt RED took its place on the shelves at the end of 2077. So how many hours does Cyberpunk 2077 last? Here is the answer to this question.

CD Projekt RED, one of the leading names in the gaming industry, will launch Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10th. Just hours before the release of the game, Cyberpunk 2077’s review scores were also revealed. We have already shared these points with our readers. With the review points, it became clear how many hours the game took.

Many media playing and viewing the game stated that the main story of the game takes an average of 25 hours. So if you focus only on the main story, it is possible to see the credits screen in 20-25 hours.

But the situation changes completely, as I have also been involved in side missions. Because Cyberpunk 2077 has a huge city you can explore and dozens of side story missions you can play, rather than main story missions.

When you discover everything in the game and do all the side missions, the time extends up to 100 hours. This corresponds to approximately 4 days from wherever you look. In other words, it is possible to finish the game in 4 days without leaving your PC or console. Of course, such a thing is not possible under normal conditions.

In the meantime, let’s note it as a footnote. The CD Projekt RED team also announced that the main story of the game will be shorter than The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. Because the length of The Witcher 3 was criticized by some users.



