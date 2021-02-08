How many heads does L. Dimitrescu get from Eivor?

After Remedy compares the witch’s height to the Control characters, it’s the Ubisoft title’s turn. Lady Dimitrescu’s almost 10 feet tall has caught the attention of the gaming community.

Suddenly, the mysterious witch from Resident Evil 8 Village has turned into meme meat. Remedy Entertainment, the creators of Control, compared protagonist Jesse Faden and some enemies in her universe to this imposing lady. Now, Ubisoft has done the same, but this time with those of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Eivor and Basim are not basketball players, but they don’t stand out for being short precisely. The first measures 1.80 meters, while the second exceeds it by only 2 cm. The difference with respect to Lady Dimitrescu is already more considerable, because as can be seen in the image below these lines, it takes a lot of heads out of them. Bearing in mind that assassins are masters when it comes to blending with the shadows, surely it is not convenient for them to stand out as much as the antagonist of the eighth main installment of the Capcom saga.

On sale May 7

Resident Evil Village will go on sale next May 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. You don’t have to wait that long to see Lady Dimistrescu in her impressive palace. And it is that the demo Maiden, available exclusively for PlayStation 5 players, includes a brief encounter with the sorceress. Capcom has confirmed that they will release a second demo in the future, although when or if it will be available on all platforms has not been said. The only certainty is that it will be more focused on the gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, meanwhile, is available on all these systems and on Google Stadia. The title, which was marketed in November 2020, is still pending the arrival of its two major expansions, available through the season pass.