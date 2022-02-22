How Many Dollars in 1 Bitcoin? BTC Year-End Expert Forecasts

The uncertainty and decline in the market, which has been going on since November 10, continues. Although cryptocurrencies have experienced intermediate increases in this process, we can generally say that we have been in a decline market for the last few months. So, what is the current situation in Bitcoin price and what are the BTC price predictions for 2022?

How Many Dollars in 1 Bitcoin?

As of the writing of the article, 1 Bitcoin is trading at $ 37,434. BTC, which has withdrawn a little in the last 24 hours, is advancing with approximately 0.48%. In addition, we can state that the leading cryptocurrency is traded at 521,368 TL.

In addition to Bitcoin, we are currently seeing downward movements in altcoins. It can be stated that cryptocurrencies, which have started to recover in the past days, have turned the direction down again due to the Russia-Ukraine tension. However, although there are decreases, Bitcoin remains above important levels, which provides some relief in the market.

Bitcoin Year-End Predictions

Experts say that Bitcoin, and indeed all markets, can take a deep breath, especially as of March. Because the FED is expected to increase interest rates in March, and although short-term volatility is seen after this rate hike, it is thought that prices will turn up again afterwards.

According to the statements of many experts, Bitcoin will first see six-digit numbers at the end of 2022. However, some strategists state that it may take 2023 to see the $ 150,000 level in BTC.

In addition, if the situation between Russia and Ukraine gets serious and the FED increases interest rates in 2022, it is thought that Bitcoin and altcoins may continue their downward trend for a while. Therefore, it is beneficial for investors to keep abreast of the market and make decisions in line with the steps to be taken.