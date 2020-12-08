How many dollars does Binance CEO buy bitcoin

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao talked about how he entered the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market and evaluated the future of Bitcoin. Zhao, one of the most famous names in the industry; He explained that he first invested in Bitcoin in 2013 and this investment “stressed him”.

Zhao, CEO of Binance, the world’s largest exchange in terms of trade volume, joined the joint broadcast today with MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor. During the broadcast, Zhao talked about his personal story as well as evaluating the current situation of the Bitcoin and crypto money world.

First invested in 2013

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced that he first became aware of Bitcoin, which was launched in 2009, in July 2013. Zhao said that he made his first Bitcoin investment two months later, in October 2013.

Changpeng Zhao; In December 2013, he made a radical decision and announced that he started selling everything he owned, including his house. Zhao’s reason for doing this was to devote himself entirely to the cryptocurrency industry. Zhao said that after this point he bought Bitcoin at a price of $ 600 and that after he bought BTC, the price started to decrease. Zhao recalled those times as “stressful.” Binance CEO used the following statement:

“I bought Bitcoin for a price of 600 dollars. After I bought it, it dropped to $ 200 and remained so for a year and a half. I can say that those times were a little stressful for me. ”

“There is no such thing as everyone to be a trader”

During the broadcast, Changpeng Zhao addressed investors in the cryptocurrency industry and gave them some advice. Zhao said that not everyone has to trade daily, in other words, to be a trader. Saying that this was a risky activity, Zhao advised people “not to risk large amounts of money”.

According to Zhao, people who do not have experience in traditional markets should not suddenly try to become cryptocurrency traders. At this point, Zhao reminded people that they could follow the HODL strategy in addition to trading daily. According to the Binance CEO, everyone should have the ability to manage their personal portfolio, even if “everyone is not going to be a trader”.



