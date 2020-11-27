How many bullet wounds did Steve McGarrett get?

The popular CBS series Hawaii Five-0 saw its end in April 2020, but, many questions have been left on the air from the popular show, and one of them is How many gunshot wounds did Steve McGarrett during the show’s 10 seasons? ?

In our previous Hawaii Five-0 note, we showed you, shows that are similar to this incredible series, that you can enjoy if you are looking for more police action.

But, now we will talk about a surprising curiosity that the character Steve McGarrett has, since these were the number of gunshot wounds he received throughout the series.

McGarret has received a lot of injuries on the job, but can you imagine how many gunshot wounds this character has received since the show began?

“Steve McGarrett received at least 5 gunshot wounds.”

Stev McGarrett, was shot in his shoulder, in the leg, in the arm, in the chest, in his lower torso. The character, in addition to gunshot wounds, received innumerable beatings, which it would be difficult for us to count.

But without a doubt, this shows the great work that the character, Steve McGarrett, has been doing in fulfilling his work as a member of the Five-0 team.



