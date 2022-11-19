How Manchester United Did a Disservice to Facundo Pellistri

The young player who came to Manchester hoping for fame, Facundo Pellistri, seems to really want to leave the club in January.

Signed in the summer of 2020, the Uruguayan winger has not yet played in the first team of Manchester United. Therefore, it is not surprising to read reports that he is trying to leave.

This season, Pellistri is constantly featured in the United squad. Since Eric ten Hag didn’t even bring him on the field to watch the last minutes of the League Cup match, it can be assumed that his role on the bench is the result of insufficient depth of the squad.

The young man’s lack of the opportunity to see a few minutes in a less significant competition is not the only case when United complicated his career.

After signing a contract with Peñarol for 10 million euros, Pellistri was transferred to the La Liga team Alaves six months later. United decided not to develop his advancing young talent any longer than was necessary.

He demonstrated his ability to speak English at a good level during his first interview with the domestic media, and in this regard, sending him to a Spanish-speaking country seemed rather unpleasant.

The teenager made a bold decision to join a club on the other side of the world. He could not feel in the same position as, for example, Tahit Chong, who moved from another European country and spent several years improving at the Academy.

Although United may have sought to give a boost to Pellistri’s development, and the La Liga team was the only important option, they effectively ruled out any chance for him to assimilate into his new city and learn about the culture of the club.

At the same time that Pellistri went on loan to Alaves, Teden Mengi was sent to Derby County. Negotiations on such an opportunity for Pellistri would be much more positive for his integration into a new country and a new football culture.

The thing that is staggering: Pellistri worked profitably when opportunities presented themselves. It is expected that he is already a mainstay of the adult national team of Uruguay and will play a key role in the country’s campaign at the World Cup.

This is the result of the excellent displays he has shown for his nation. He was originally called up to the team for a promising performance during his second loan spell at Alaves. His agent has already said that the 20-year-old is looking forward to a fruitful period in Qatar to put himself in the window of the winter transfer shop.

When, during pre-season training, Pellistri had the chance to wear the famous red T-shirt, he also showed very positive signs. With this approach, it is strange how he did not participate in the competition this year, given the staggering number of problems (injuries, form, Ronaldo-Gate) among the options of the United striker.

United have already dealt with another South American youth. Guillermo Varela was also bought from Peñarol. Then the Uruguayan was sent on loan for a season to Real Madrid Castilla (the equivalent of the under-21 team). Varela has never been able to hold a place in the main squad of United, despite the fact that under Louis van Gaal he made an impression in conditions of limited opportunities. He was sent on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt, but his development slowed down, which served as an accusation of United’s ability to develop South American talents. Pellistri seems to be another similar case.

These young people clearly don’t take care of themselves, pack up and move to the other side of the world. Promising young people who still need to instill the drive and mentality that the Stretford End is associated with. Pellistri is another example of a player whose career can lead to United complaining again that “should have, could have, should have.”