How Long Is The Main Story Of Pokémon Legends: Arceus And How Many Missions Does It Have?

Pokémon Legends: The duration of the history of Pokémon Legends: Arceus would be estimated at a figure close to 20 hours although there is much more content to explore. Each new installment of Pokémon becomes a phenomenon, and of course, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was not going to be less. Launched just yesterday, this exclusive iteration of the Nintendo Switch has become one of the most important releases of these early 2022, and is sure to be a bestseller. Now, with so many millions of players around the world, one of the most common questions around the game will be about its duration. So… how long is the main story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Everything that this new installment offers

Although the duration is something that can never be exactly detailed and will depend on the Research for the Pokédex and the Requests for the inhabitants of Hinui, it is estimated that the duration of the main story of the game moves in a margin between 18 and 20 hours. This figure is made taking into account that it has taken some time to complete Requests and increase our Star Rank. Obviously, this figure would also increase considerably if we entertain ourselves in the different secondary activities that Pokémon Legends: Arceus has.

Also, and taking into account the short time the game has been on the market, it has been impossible to estimate how much game time the always interesting endgame of the title brings. The duration, thus, would extend several dozen more hours, especially if we have saved games of Pokémon Sword/Shield or Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shiny Pearl on our Nintendo Switch.

As for the missions, this can be made clear exactly, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus has 18 missions in its main story, obviously all of them with a very variable duration. However, at this time the number of Requests -secondary activities- that the game has cannot be specified, although a number of three figures is estimated.

Be that as it may, any completionist should have our guide as a reference point to discover all the secrets that the world of Pokémon Legends: Arceus holds and get the most out of it.