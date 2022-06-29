How long is the last episode of “Very Strange Cases 4” in the second volume?

Warning: contains spoilers for the 4th season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, vol. 1.

Netflix has divided the fourth season of its popular series into two parts, and that’s how long the episodes of the second volume of the fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” last. The long wait between seasons 3 and 4 proved to be justified for fans. The release of the first volume of the fourth season of the series “Very Strange Things” brought the audience all the excitement and thrills, but it also left the story unfinished. Eleven regained her strength when Vecna trapped Nancy inside Out, which happened right after the audience learned the truth about Vecna’s identity. All this led to an exciting conclusion, which will appear in the second volume of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases”.

After the debut of the first seven episodes of season 4 at the end of May 2022, the 2nd volume of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” returns on July 1 to complete this part of the story. Netflix subscribers have previously become accustomed to the fact that the streaming service releases 13 episodes of approximately one hour at once. However, in the fourth season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, the release model changed, and fans received seven episodes with an increased show time. This includes the finale of the first volume of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, the duration of which exceeds 90 minutes, making it the longest episode of the series to date.

Related: The ending of “Very Strange Cases 4” supports the tragic theory of an inverted position

In the 2nd volume of the 4th season of “Very strange cases” there are two more episodes ahead. Netflix plans to go all out with these latest episodes, as both of them have a long duration. The duration of the episodes of the second volume of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” is as follows: the 8th episode lasts 1 hour 25 minutes, and the 9th episode lasts 2 hours 19 minutes. The latter is slightly shorter than the originally announced duration of the final – 2 hours 30 minutes. Nevertheless, the total duration of the episodes of the second volume of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” is almost 4 hours.

The last two episodes of the fourth season of the series “Very strange things” should be filled with a plot and action for the audience. The 8th episode of the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” is called “Daddy”, which could mean that this is an important episode for “Eleven” and leaving Dr. Brenner behind and maybe even reuniting with Hopper. The season 4 finale is called “Container Shipping,” which doesn’t give any real clues about what’s going to happen. Since the duration of the 9th episode of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” is more than two hours, the show will have enough time to complete the sprawling storylines that are currently being played out.

However, almost four hours of content will not be the last in the history of “Very Strange Cases”. Netflix has already confirmed that season 5 will take place and will be the last for the main series. So, just as the second volume of season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” is dedicated to completing some of the current storylines (and possibly killing some of the main characters), episode 9 will also play an important role in determining what season 5 of “Very Strange Cases” will be about. As a result, such a duration of the episode of the 2nd volume of the 4th season of “Very strange Cases” should only be beneficial.