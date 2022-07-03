How long has the FF7 remake been compared to the original

After the recent announcement of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, fans may want to come back and play the Final Fantasy 7 Remake or the original Final Fantasy 7, but how long will they last? Although a remake of a game is usually about the same length as its source code, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is not a typical remake and makes changes to the plot and world of the original Final Fantasy 7. Because of this, the duration of the two games is slightly different from each other.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, released in April 2020, is the first installment of the recently announced Final Fantasy 7 trilogy of games, which will be an offshoot of the events of the original game. In FF7 Remake, most of the new content was presented in the form of additional side quests, small plot twists and introduced characters. However, it looks like future entries like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will change the narrative even more. Because of this, it may be useful for players to play the original Final Fantasy 7 and FF7 Remake to fully understand the characters who seem to be able to play a big role in the story this time.

For comparison, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the original game have approximately the same duration, which takes many players more than a few dozen hours. However, due to the large number of side quests in Remake, players could spend even more time in this game. The duration of the original game could also be made even shorter if various quality of life changes were made in different versions of Final Fantasy 7 to make the original game better.

The additional content of the FF7 remake makes it longer than the original

In general, if you focus only on the main story, Final Fantasy 7 and Remake have about the same duration, about 35 hours. However, most of the Remake is devoted to topics that the original game did not touch so much, for example, the main characters were given additional development and they spent more time with minor characters from the AVALANCHE than in the original. There are also more side quests in Remake than the classic version offers, which can further lengthen the passage of Remake. Another thing that can increase the passage of Remake is the Yuffie DLC in FF7 Remake: Intergrade, which usually lasts about five hours for the main plot.

Despite this, the main plot content described in the Remake corresponds approximately to the first five hours of most playthroughs of the original Final Fantasy 7. However, with modern improvements such as 3x acceleration, which can be found in most FF7 ports, the original game usually ends. before being a shorter experience. However, this shorter game tells a much more complete story than Remake currently does without the second and third parts. If we compare in length, Final Fantasy 7 and Remake are about the same length. However, the features included in the modern ports of the original may make it shorter than the modern version. However, it’s worth playing both before the upcoming FF7 Rebirth, an even bigger game than Remake.