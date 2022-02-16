How Long Does It Take To Finish Horizon: Forbidden West?

Horizon: Forbidden West: There are only two days left until the official launch of Horizon: Forbidden West, and for those who are ready to embark on this adventure, we bring you the time needed to complete this journey in various modes.

Looking at the data released on the How Long to Beat website, it is mentioned that the player needs 30 and a half hours to complete the main journey and focusing only on it. For those who want to do all the extras, it is good to reserve 38 hours, while those who prefer to do 100% of what this universe offers will need 87 and a half hours with Aloy. For those who are going to do a mix of all styles (closing the main story, doing some extras and completing part of the other objectives) will need to dedicate 36 hours.

It is worth remembering that some time ago Mathijs de Jonge, director of the game, had estimated between 50 and 60 hours to complete the game, something that certainly varies according to each person’s style.

And what is the media thinking of the game?

For those who are most eager to check out the new game in the Horizon franchise, several media outlets around the globe have already started to publish their reviews and notes for the game — including the Voxel team in this list, and you can check our verdict for this adventure by clicking here.

Horizon: Forbidden West will be released on February 18th for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.