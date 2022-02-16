How Long Does It Take To Finish Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 has been available for some time now, but still some people might wonder how long it takes to complete this journey. Are you in this group? So just keep reading to find out how many hours you need to reserve according to your style of play.

On the How Long to Beat website there is information that the main story of CD Projekt RED’s RPG can be completed in 22 and a half hours, but those who want to take a risk completing all the extras should set aside 59 and a half hours.

As for those who like to explore every corner and complete everything possible, it will take 103 hours, while the mix of all styles (ie, finishing the main story, some extras and dedicating time to exploration) will need of 62 and a half hours.

News for the game

Speaking of Cyberpunk 2077, in a broadcast held last Tuesday (15) the producer released a new trailer showing the game running on PlayStation 5, which also gives an idea of ​​how the title will behave on Xbox Series X and S. Added to this, the title will also have, with the 1.5 update, Ray Tracing and 4K on the new generation of consoles, in addition to some extras to give extra time to play in the game’s universe.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available in versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.