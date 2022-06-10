How long can Todd and Julie Christie go to jail and what happens while they wait for the verdict

It was only recently confirmed that longtime reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on charges related to bank fraud and tax evasion they faced in court in Georgia. It is expected that the verdict will be handed down no earlier than October of this year, and at this time there are many questions: namely, how long can Chrisley stars best go to jail and what happens to reality TV stars before sentencing?

First of all, Todd and Julie Chrisley have been charged with more than one thing. There was a long list of charges that were linked to them after their former business partner Mark Braddock worked with the FBI to explain how two TV presenters filed loans under false pretenses and even used new loans to repay old loans. It was mentioned in court that Todd, with some help from a business partner, devised a way to make it look like he had a $4 million bank account, even though no such account existed. The Chrisleys also owed the government taxes and much more.

The court case itself played out when Todd and Julie Chrisley claimed that Braddock, who had previously worked with them, was actually a fraud. But there were many other notable moments in the case, including the fact that Lindsay Chrisley angered the jury so much that several participants reportedly had outbursts of anger in court. At another point, it was claimed that Todd Chrisley had an affair with Braddock. In another important moment in the courtroom, it was reported that the USA Network stars borrowed more than $60 million to maintain their lifestyle. It took the jury three days of deliberations to reach a guilty verdict.

After they were found guilty on the charges, it became known that both Todd and Julie Chrisley could face up to 30 years in prison, although we won’t know more about it until October 6. Chrisley’s lawyer said they plan to appeal.

What happens to Todd and Julie Chrisley while they wait for the verdict?

In another reality show, once Josh Duggar was found guilty on charges related to child pornography, the former “19 Kids and Counting” star was sent to jail while he awaited sentencing. The stars Chrisley knows best will not suffer the same fate. Instead, they will essentially be under house surveillance until they appear in court this fall.

There are some limitations associated with this. Namely, if they spend more than $1,000, they should inform their probation officers about it. In addition, they return home, although there are exceptions. These include the fact that they can go to work, leave to meet with their lawyers, go to church, or can seek medical help at a doctor’s office and hospital. In addition, US Weekly reports that electronic monitoring will be used.

Oddly enough, amid all this, it is expected that the new season of “Chrisley Knows Best” will air on the US network. The episodes were already filmed before the events that played out in court over the past few weeks. You will be able to watch the 9th season starting from Thursday, June 23, at 21:00 Moscow time. ET, as well as other episodes of the long-running Peacock subscription series.

Finally, “Chrisley Knows Best” has already been renewed for a 10th season even before the trial ended. However, now it is allegedly in the air while the famous couple is awaiting sentencing. We will definitely keep you informed, no matter what happens on this front.