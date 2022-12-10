How Long Can TikTok Be? Video Length and How to Make TikTok Longer

TikTok has been gradually increasing the maximum video duration over the years — here’s everything you need to know about how long your videos can be in the app.

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms thanks to the many trends, filters, songs and funny videos that are in the app.

But as the user base increases and more and more people try their hand at creating content, many are wondering if there is an opportunity to shoot and upload longer videos.

How long can TikTok be?

Videos on TikTok can currently last up to 10 minutes.

Although initially users could only record and upload 15-second videos to TikTok, later this limit was increased to one minute, and then to three minutes due to the need for longer videos to be able to include more in one video.

Although the 3-minute limit gave content creators much more freedom, some asked to increase the limit again. In February 2022, TikTok announced that they were starting to post 10-minute videos on the platform.

The new video length has proved useful for many users who often have to upload videos in several parts to give a lesson or share a story.

How to make a 10-minute TikTok?

To make a 10-minute TikTok, you first need to make sure that this option is available in your version of the app. Make sure you have updated TikTok in the appropriate app store, but if there is no option for 10-minute videos, it may not be available in your region yet.

To check if you already have this feature:

Open TikTok.

Click on the plus button to open the camera.

Swipe your finger over the pink circle button to select 15s, 60s, 3 minutes or 10 minutes, if this option is available to you.

If there is no such option, unfortunately, it means that you currently do not have access to this feature. However, as TikTok provides it to more and more people, you will soon be able to shoot much longer videos.

How to make TikTok with multiple videos?

If you can’t make the most of the 10-minute video feature, you may have to get creative and cram as much content as possible into 3 minutes. One way to use the time limit effectively is to upload multiple clips for the same video and crop them to your liking.

Launch TikTok and click the plus button to start a new video.

Click the “Upload” button in the lower right corner to download media files from the camera roll.

Click on the circles on the images or videos you want to add to your video to select them.

Click “Next” and then “Customize Clip” to change the length of your videos.

Click Save, then add any effects, text, or music you want to add.

It may not be an ideal solution for a limited time, but it can help you pack more content in 3 minutes while waiting for a 10-minute feature to be rolled out across the entire platform.