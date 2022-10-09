Videos are still an extremely popular feature on Instagram, but when it comes to creating content, it’s useful to know how long your videos can be. Here’s how long Instagram Reels could be in 2022.

Instagram has been one of the most popular social networks in the world for many years, and despite the emergence of other apps such as TikTok, Instagram remains an important part of many people’s lives on social networks.

The platform launched the Reels feature in 2020, inspired by TikTok’s short vertical video format, which recommends content based on an algorithm.

The Instagram feature has become very popular, but if you want to create, edit and upload your own videos, it may be useful to know how long your videos can be. Here’s all you need to know.

How long can Instagram Reels be?

In 2022, your Instagram videos can last up to 90 seconds. Initially, they could only last up to 15 seconds, but then this limit was increased to 30 seconds, then to 60, and now to 90.

90 seconds gives users a lot more work to do when it comes to creating video content for Instagram, and people upload videos about anything from food content to memes.

Although this 90-second limit gives users a little more time to work than the original limit, it is not as long as TikTok’s current limit of up to 10 minutes.

This means that if you plan to upload similar content to both platforms, you will either have to leave one video less than 90 seconds long so that you can upload it to both platforms, or trim a longer TikTok video so that you can upload it to Instagram as well.