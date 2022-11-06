How Liverpool Will Raise Klopp’s Latest Milestone By Ending Hooliganism on the Road

Having taken charge of his 400th match with Liverpool on Tuesday when he defeated Napoli, Jurgen Klopp will reach another impressive milestone if his team scores three points against Tottenham today.

The Reds are one win away from their 250th win in all competitions under Klopp.

In 16 games in all competitions against Spurs, the German has won nine and drawn six with a single defeat. In total, he has won nine of the last 13 matches against the North London club.

Klopp has won one of his six matches against Antonio Conte, with one defeat and four draws.

Last season, the teams shared points in both league games: a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium shortly before Christmas and a 1-1 draw at Anfield in May.

Struggling away from home

Liverpool have yet to win an away Premier League match this season.

The last time they didn’t win six away league matches at the start of the season was in the 2006-07 season.

In the 2022/23 season, the Reds did not lead at any stage of an away Premier League game, and this season no team scored fewer points on the road than two Liverpool.

Since January 2021, Klopp’s team has not scored in consecutive away matches.

A defeat here would be the first time they have lost three league games in a row since February 2021.

Spurs’ encouraging record

Liverpool have not lost in their last nine meetings with Tottenham and in 10 games, including the 2019 Champions League final.

They have yet to lose a single game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having won both games there before a 2-2 draw last season.

After a 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane in October 2015, Liverpool have scored in 13 consecutive matches against Spurs and in 19 of the last 20.

How Salah and Bobby can Outshine Fowler

Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino scored five goals each against Tottenham, one less than Robbie Fowler’s best six-man Premier League club.

Salah has scored in his last three games and has not scored in four consecutive matches since October 2021.

He scored six times in his 11 matches against Liverpool against Tottenham in all competitions, with eight times in 14 career matches against them, as well as for Basel and Fiorentina against the North London club.

More memories of this device

Klopp gave Trent Alexander-Arnold his first appearance for the Reds against Spurs in a League Cup match at Anfield in October 2016.

Joel Matip made his league debut against them at White Hart Lane in a 1-1 draw in August 2016.

In this match last season, Andy Robertson became the first Liverpool player since Steven Gerrard in 2001 to score and then be sent off in the same game.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored his first goal for Liverpool five years and two days ago in a 4-0 win over West Ham:1.

Tottenham’s Inverted Season

Spurs lost their last home game in the league, losing 2-1 to Newcastle. This defeat followed 10 consecutive home wins in all competitions, in which they scored 27 times.

They have failed to score in only one of the last 18 league matches — in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United last month.

Conte’s team have conceded two goals in each of the last three league matches — away to United, at home to Newcastle and at Bournemouth last weekend.

They have also not kept a clean sheet in their last five league and cup matches.

Harry Kane has scored seven times in 15 matches against Liverpool, and only Jimmy Greaves (11 goals in 16 matches) has scored more in this match.

Today’s referee

It will be the third time Andy Madley has taken charge of a Liverpool match this season, after overseeing the points distribution on the first day at Fulham and the 3-3 draw with Brighton.

It is noteworthy that he refereed only one Tottenham game — a 1-0 victory over West Brom two years ago.

His last game was Brighton’s 4-1 win over Chelsea last weekend, and he has yet to receive a red card this season.

The top scorers of this season

Liverpool: Salah, 12, Firmino, 8, Nunez, 7, Diaz, 4, Alexander-Arnold, 3, Elliott, 3, Carvalho, 2, Matip, 1, Van Dijk, 1

Tottenham: Kane, 11, Son, 5, Hoibjerg, 4, Bentancourt, 3, Dyer, 2, Richarlison, 2, Davis, 1, Kuluszewski, 1, Lenglet, 1, Sessegnon, 2