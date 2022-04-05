How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker United Their Families Before Saying Yes

Meet the Carkers? Or bardashtsy? In any case, the Kardashians and the Barkers are officially one happy family. After a year of dating and months of PDA-filled social media posts and red carpet appearances, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot at a surprise ceremony on April 4 in Las Vegas, just hours after their performance at the 2022 Grammys.

Long before Travis and Courtney, who got engaged in October 2021, became husband and wife, they had been friends for years. So when it came to their children—Mason Courtney, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, and Landon Travis, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22—united their families over the past year. it wasn’t hard at all.

From family skiing trips and creating TikTok to trips to amusement parks, drum lessons and much more, the Kardashian—Barkers have been an unofficial family for quite some time.

As part of the celebration of the couple’s recently announced wedding, check out Kravis’ best family moments before they said yes, including a funny photo of the kids back in 2017!