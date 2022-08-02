How Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Mending Their Relationship While He’s in Australia

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship has been going on for some time. Although they first struck up a romantic relationship in late 2021, in March of this year, Kardashian and Davidson became Instagram officials, much to the delight (and surprise) of fans. In the last few months alone, they have gone through a lot, including a long-ended feud on social media with Kanye West, the former Kardashian. Recently, they have been working on maintaining a long-distance relationship, as the graduate of the show “Saturday Night Live” works in Australia. And new comments from an insider suggest that the two have reportedly found a way to handle the situation.

Pete Davidson has been working on Wizards A24 for the last few months! In The Lands Below. Kardashian hasn’t moved to Australia with her beau, but she recently went to see him (and reportedly made a racy comment about meeting Davidson). Nevertheless, one might think that such a distance would create tension in the couple’s relationship. However, this is not the case here. According to the source, Kardashian and Davidson are making the most of the situation:

Distance wasn’t an issue for Kim and Pete’s relationship while he was on set. They are still strong and make it work.

A source also told E! News that the stars are also in “constant communication” with each other and, apparently, “constantly communicate via FaceTime.” Fans of the couple will surely be happy to hear that the two apparently aren’t letting this situation affect their romance. Anyway, you should applaud them for taking the time, especially considering how busy they both are these days.

At the moment, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem to be very close to each other. In addition to spending time with his lady and her adult relatives, Davidson even spent time alone with Kardashian’s son, Saint. Their picnic, which took place in June, makes a lot of sense considering the comedian’s recent comments. Davidson said that someday he wants to start his own family and, apparently, is working on “developing” himself to be ready for the duties of a husband and father when the time comes.

Does this mean that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are ready for children? Well, judging by the reports, these two are taking their time when it comes to all this. They allegedly “talked about” having children together, but at the moment they are just focused on “focusing on building their relationship.” However, based on how smoothly things are going, I wouldn’t completely rule out the idea that these two will decide to make a parental leap.

But right now we can assume that the couple will just continue to enjoy each other’s company. It is currently unclear when Wizards! will complete the main photo shoot, but once that happens, the lovers will probably be happy to spend some time (in person) together.

You can keep up with Kim Kardashian (and not so much Pete Davidson) by streaming the first season of The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.