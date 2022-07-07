How Julie Andrews’ Mary Poppins Costume Helped Her Iconic Performance

Julie Andrews explains how amazingly her Mary Poppins costumes helped shape her iconic performance. Released in 1964, Mary Poppins tells the story of a quirky babysitter who uses magic and a passion for adventure to help two neglected children get closer to their father. Upon release, the film was a critical and commercial success and represents an innovative combination of live and animated elements. Mary Poppins was Andrews’ feature film debut and was nominated for a whopping 13 Academy Awards, winning 5.

Despite being released almost 60 years ago, Mary Poppins remains Disney’s favorite movie to this day and, along with the Sound of music, is still considered one of Andrews’ most memorable performances. A sequel to Mary Poppins Returns was released in 2018, and Emily Blunt took over the lead role. In addition to the sequel, the 2013 biographical drama “Saving Mr. Banks”, which tells about the creation of the film, was a great success. This film starred Tom Hanks, who will next be seen in the upcoming Disney remake of Pinocchio, where he plays Walt Disney himself. The original Mary Poppins also featured actors such as Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson, Glynis Jones, Hermione Baddeley, Reta Shaw, Karen Dotrice and Matthew Garber.

In a new career video for Vanity Fair, Andrews reveals that her costumes greatly influenced how she shaped the character of Mary Poppins. Created by her then-husband Tony Walton, Andrews explains that while the costumes looked very decent on the outside, they often had a funny visual flair on the inside, just as Andrews imagined Poppins’ personality. Check out Andrews’ full comment below:

“Tony was very talented and created my costumes, he discussed them with me and said, “You know, you’re very prim and correct on the outside, but I think Mary Poppins may have some secret life, and I’ll give it to her when you unbutton your coat or when you turn around and dance, you will see wonderful petticoats and wonderful linings of your clothes. And he said: “Because I think it gives her pleasure. Very formal on the outside and a little vicious on the inside, so to speak.” And it completely gave me an idea of her character. A big, big help for me.”

While it’s easy to miss the connection on first viewing, Andrews’ comments emphasize that Mary Poppins’ costumes had a meaning and influence that went beyond a simple wardrobe for the character. Poppins, as Andrews describes, seems very decent and mannered at first, but over the course of the film she participates in a number of funny adventures, including using her magic to transfer herself, Bert and the children into street painting. The same approach to costumes will eventually be used again in “The Return of Mary Poppins,” where a version of Blunt’s character will also wear a similar style of clothing.

Andrews’ performance in Mary Poppins is truly unique, and her recent comments suggest that there are more layers to her game than what appears on the surface. After all, if Poppins was only “prim and proper” without a sense of adventure, it’s unlikely that the character would be remembered with such affection (or mentioned in films like Guardians of the Galaxy 2). It remains to be seen if any additional sequels will be made. Mary Poppins, but now, even almost 60 years later, Andrews’ version of the character remains as iconic as ever.