How James Cameron Changed Robert Patrick’s Career on T2

Actor Robert Patrick recently spoke about how James Cameron changed his life after shooting him in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Patrick is best known for his role as the T-1000 in Terminator 2, the sequel to Terminator, as well as for his roles in The X-Files, The Sopranos and The Peacemaker. It was difficult to follow the Terminator, but T2 managed to do just as well, and maybe better, than the first film. In the second film of the franchise, the original Terminator, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, is reprogrammed to protect the savior of humanity, John Connor, from the superior T-1000. Just as the previous film boosted Schwarzenegger’s career, T2 did the same for Patrick.

T2 managed to flip the script of what movie sequels and science fiction villains might look like. In the film, the original villain, the T-800, became a hero fighting the updated T-1000. The T-1000 differed from other cult villains of this genre in that it looked like a person, not a creature. T-1000 is surrounded by an additional layer of danger, because for most of the film he pretends to be a policeman. T-1000, who is both an android killer from the future and a seemingly ordinary policeman, adds villainy, giving him the opportunity to enter the modern world. This contrasts with the shark from Jaws or the monster from Predator, and T2 influenced the beginning of the trend according to which the scariest villains in movies are people.

In an interview for the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Robert Patrick said that his life changed after director James Cameron chose him for the role of the villain T-1000. Patrick talked about a variety of topics, including working with John Cena in Peacemaker and Demi Moore in Striptease, but the conversation inevitably turned to his iconic role in T2 and how the 1991 film changed the trajectory of his career. Patrick told Rosenbaum:

“I really don’t want to gloss over the fact that I owe him my career. You know, James Cameron is really the guy who saw all this insecurity and, you know, all the things I was doing and said, “You can do this, damn it.” And he really said it. After I read the script… I went in and put this thing down, and then I said: “I can do it.” And he [said], “That’s why you’re here, Robert.”

Although the role of the T-1000 changed his life, Patrick did not return to the franchise, despite the appearance of the character in Terminator: Genesis. Although Patrick said he would like to return to the series, he did not return in the 2015 film. Lee Byung-hong played the character instead. At the same time, Cameron was no longer directing films by the time of the release of Terminator: Genesis. There has been no official news on whether Cameron will ever return to the Terminator franchise, and he is currently very busy with Avatar sequels. However, if he did, perhaps it could convince Patrick will also return.

Although Patrick eventually revealed that the reason he didn’t return to the Terminator franchise was because he couldn’t perform the tricks expected of him, he is still very active in the industry. Recently, Patrick played a White Dragon and the father of the main character in “Peacemaker” and hopes to return in season 2 of “Peacemaker”. There are also rumors about the seventh Terminator movie, which is in development. Perhaps if there is a role that is more suitable for Patrick now, he could return to the franchise with which his career began.