How J-Hope Inspired For The Song ‘Dis-Facility’

J-Hope talks about the feelings that created ‘Dis-Easy’ and reveals where he got the inspiration for such a beautiful song ‘Dis-Facility’.

BTS’s J-Hope shared his honest feelings behind the song ‘Dis-Easy’ and ‘Dis-Facility’, which is a song composed by himself from the album ‘BE’, this in an interview for Weverse magazine, taken up by Somagnews, in which he also shared what is behind the song ‘Dis-Facility’.

‘Dis-Facility’ is a song from the album “BE” that he himself composed and co-wrote with RM (Rap Monster), Suga and Jimin BTS.

During his career, J-Hope has participated in writing lyrics for over 100 songs, with additional songwriter and producer credits on various songs.

So of course making songs like “Dis-easy” is not a completely new experience for J-Hope, but it is different from many of his other works and it is for this reason.

J-Hope gives explanation for ‘Dis-Facility’

J-Hope said that every time he does a song, he starts with the chorus before moving on to the first verse. However, when he first wrote the chorus for “Dis-Facility”, the Golden hyung said “[the chorus] is upbeat, but I don’t think the overall theme should be too funny. [The upbeat vibe] won’t reflect my feelings. “.

However, while the theme of “Dis-Facility” is a bit heavy, J-Hope likes the juxtaposition between the two feelings. According to the rapper, “When it fits into the rhythm, it seems like the song tries to forget itself and stay positive.” To put it all together, she added some “scratches” and “bbyap bbyap bbyap” to the chorus.

“Then I started thinking, ‘Aha! I better call this song’ Dis-Ease, ‘” J-Hope said. The 26-year-old rapper said his lyrics were inspired by his relationship to his work. When BTS is very active and busy every day, Jung Ho Seok, real name, said that he often said to himself, “Ugh, I need to rest.”

However, when the pandemic hit and group members found themselves with more free time, J-Hope was surprised by saying otherwise: “Ugh, I want to work.” The real name of the owner, Jung Hoseok, read: “[Before the pandemic,] I was too busy not to even think about the job itself.”



