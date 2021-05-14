How Israel’s Iron Dome Intercepts Missiles In The Air

Israel: The acts of violence between Palestinians and Israel is remained intense on Thursday (13). According to the BBC, more than 100 people were killed in Gaza and seven in Israel. In addition to street conflicts, a flurry of air strikes lit up the region’s skies.

Broadcast on TVs around the world, scenes of Palestinian missiles being intercepted in mid-air have drawn attention to Israel’s efficient anti-missile system, which guarantees that it is capable of containing 90% of the projectiles fired at the country’s cities.

Sophisticated defense technology employs three different missile systems, the most famous of which is the so-called Iron Dome, the “Iron Dome”, in operation since 2011. All of these defense systems employ interceptor missiles to detonate rockets as soon as they hit. approach in the air.

How does the Iron Dome work?

The action starts when a tracking and radar system detects an approaching object. In a matter of seconds, algorithms identify the attacking missile or rocket and calculate its speed and trajectory, launching an intercepting missile that detonates the enemy projectile still in the air, before it reaches its target.

Israel now has 10 Air Dome batteries, each with three launchers for 20 interceptor missiles. There is also another air defense system specific to medium and long-range rockets and cruise missiles. It’s called David’s Sling (something like David’s Slingshot). Positioned close to cities, each battery can protect an area of ​​around 150 km².

According to The Times, Hamas tried to overcome the Iron Dome by launching an unprecedented number of rockets, but most were blocked. In addition, advances in artificial intelligence have increased the system’s efficiency in tracking and calculating enemy missile trajectories, increasing the accuracy of interceptions.