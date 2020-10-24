How is Shadow Midas eliminated and where is it located?

We tell you how to complete the challenge “eliminate Shadow Midas”, from Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest / Fortnitemares 2020. Challenge guide.

One of the challenges in Fortnitemares 2020, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 4 Halloween event, requires us to eliminate Shadow Midas. This challenge is as follows: “Eliminate Shadow Midas”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete this Fortnite challenge: The Nightmare Before the Tempest – Midas’s Revenge.

Fortnitemares 2020: where to find Shadow Midas and how to eliminate him

To complete this challenge, we, or our Duo / Squad partners must / must eliminate Shadow Midas. This powerful enemy is found in Las Ruinas, in quadrant E4 of the map:



