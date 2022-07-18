How is Prey related to the original Predator movies? The director explains

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg explains how the new film is related to the previous films of the franchise. Arnold Schwarzenegger first fought the iconic alien, now unofficially known as the Predator, in the popular 1987 action movie. Schwarzenegger never returned for the rematch, but the Predator was featured in six more films in which he confronted various opponents, people and other people.

Fans of action movies, of course, mostly believe that the Predator has never faced such a formidable opponent as Schwarzenegger’s Dutchman in “Predator” in 1987. And this is despite the fact that thanks to a couple of crossover films, representatives of aliens with dreadlocks hunting big game fought on the screen with real acid-dripping xenomorphs from alien films. Perhaps fans will be more impressed when a Predator (or another representative of the character’s race) comes face to face with another new human opponent in the upcoming Hulu movie “Prey,” in which an alien hunter lands in pre-colonial America to face a group of Comanches. warriors, including female fighter Naru (Amber Midtander).

Prey really brings a new twist to the Predator series, going back in time to present a representative of a Predator species meeting people in a relatively primitive setting. This seems like a fairly simple premise, but there are actually some misconceptions in the public eye about what Prey is actually trying to achieve, at least according to the film’s director Trachtenberg. In an interview with SFX Magazine (via Bloody Disgusting), Trachtenberg spoke about these misunderstandings and explained how the film is actually related to the rest of the Predator series:

“I want to say this specifically because I think people had some confusion about how they understood: in my opinion, this is not a prequel film, this is not “Let’s talk about the origin of the Predator.” It’s really something. This happens before the original Predator movie. And the Predator creature in this film travels to Earth for the first time.”

Of course, by this time people had already had several meetings with representatives of the Predator species. There was an original 1987 battle in which the creature confronted Schwarzenegger and his fellow soldiers. There was a city cop Danny Glover’s war against the creature in Predator 2 of the 1990s. There were strange events of two films “Alien vs Predator”, in which representatives of the Predator race not only fought with humans, but also their DNA merged with the DNA of xenomorphs to create monstrous hybrids. Then the “Predators” of 2010 began to operate beyond Earth, when space mercenaries were sent to alien hunting grounds to fight Super Predators. But Earth became the setting again in 2018’s Predator, in which various military types confronted a pair of crash-landed creatures, one of which was genetically enhanced.

In light of all these sometimes bizarre twists and turns in the Predator franchise, Prey’s design may seem like a refreshing return to the roots. However, for Trachtenberg, it is important that “Prey” should not be considered as an origin story in the classical sense, but simply as the first meeting between one particular representative of the Predator species and the creatures of the Earth. It may well be that other members of this species visited Earth before the events of Prey — an idea that opens the door for future films in which more hunters from the Predator planet fight humans in even earlier periods of its history. One day, fans will be able to see how the Predator fights with Roman centurions, samurai or even prehistoric cavemen. Keeping all of these options on the table is indeed probably wise, so it’s important that Trachtenberg emphasize that Prey represents just one of a long series of meetings going back centuries.