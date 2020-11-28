How is Bitcoin Price Affected by CME Group Options?

It is being discussed whether CME Group options have a certain impact on the bitcoin price. For this reason, Interdax has written an article to examine the link between CME futures and the BTC price.

On the Friday we left behind, there was another “black Friday” for Bitcoin and the $ 1.3 billion Bitcoin options contract expired. The effect of termination of option contracts for BTC has been discussed for a long time at the CME Group, which is one of the largest futures trading platforms for Bitcoin and is generally known as a place where institutional investors are influential in the financial world. Publishing a blog post on Medium, Interdax dealt with the subject with its research.

Since December 2017, when the BTC price hit a record high, the volume of Bitcoin futures transactions in CME has grown significantly over time. Professional traders and institutional investors use these derivatives to arbitrage, protect BTC assets, or profit from fluctuations in BTC / USD. So, does the expiry of these ever-increasing contracts have an effect on the BTC price?

The impact of option contracts on traditional markets

The effect of expiring options contracts has been highly studied in traditional financial markets and an existing link has been found in various stock markets. The expiry of option contracts basically results in these three factors:

Increase in the transaction volume of the relevant asset at the end of the contract,

Price volatility on the day the contracts expire,

Reversal in price with termination of contracts.

Although this situation does not directly cause the above-mentioned factors in some markets, the resulting speculative environment may affect the prices of the relevant assets. Speculator investors can attempt to manipulate their contracts to bring them to their positions at an affordable price. So, do these factors affecting traditional markets also apply to Bitcoin? With the expiration of BTC options, is it possible to observe an unexpected rise or fall in volatility or price? Or are the effects of ending options contracts on Bitcoin also limited to speculation?

How is the bitcoin price affected by option contracts?

The day that options contracts for Bitcoin expire at CME usually coincides with Fridays. While the increase in the Bitcoin price on these Fridays is 1.20% on average, this rate is below 0.40% on the other Fridays. In other words, the BTC price increases by almost 1% compared to the normal in the 24-hour period when the option contracts expire. Bitcoin price may be positively affected by the termination of CME contracts at a certain rate and within the specified period.

However, when looking at weekly changes with the same criteria, it does not clearly indicate an increase or a decrease. According to the analysis made, when the weekly return is considered with the termination of the CME contracts, this effect is considered neutral as the price has a very small positive effect. In other words, the expiry of the futures contracts on a weekly basis has neither good nor bad effects on the Bitcoin price.

According to the research, the effect on the BTC price is evident in the next 7 days, which begins with the expiration of Bitcoin options. According to the data, 7 days after the expiration of BTC / USD CME futures contracts, the average rises above 0.80%.

As a result, with the expiry of CME Bitcoin options contracts, although the data for the price show the positive direction in the 24-hour time frame; It gives negative results in 48 and 72 hours time frame. When the period extends to a week, it can be said that the price is affected slightly positively.

Is there a significant change in Bitcoin transaction volume?

With the expiration of Bitcoin options, it was also examined whether the trading volume in spot exchanges showed a significant increase or decrease as in traditional markets. According to the data, BTC trading volume tends to increase 2 days before the expiry of CME contracts.

Also, it is observed that the BTC trading volume mostly rose above the general average in the days before CME futures ended. Accordingly, Bitcoin traders are much more active in the period before options expire than when contracts expire.

Is there volatility in price?

It has been observed that the 24-hour average price volatility for Bitcoin on the day the options contracts in CME expire, are higher than at other times. However, on a weekly basis, the days when the contract expires are lower in terms of weekly average volatility.

Just like trading volume, volatility peaks in the days before options expire. As a result, according to the research, it may be possible to establish a relationship in terms of volatility with the expiration of CME futures contracts for Bitcoin.

Is there any reverse movement in the bitcoin price?

As one of the conclusions from examinations for the traditional market, the factor of reverse movement in prices was also examined in the research for Bitcoin. The researchers created a chart to observe whether there is any reversal in the BTC price; They compared the rates of price change from the first day of the month to the day before the end of the option contracts and the exchange rates after.

As can be observed in the table below, although there is no clear trend in this direction in the Bitcoin price, the rate is almost 50% – 50%.



