How is a contract negotiated with the studio?

The manager reveals the relationship that Microsoft establishes with each developer to enter the Xbox Game Pass library. Nuances and conditions.

Xbox Game Pass has become the gaming service with the greatest impact, support and prestige. What was conceived as a “Netflix of video games” has become a platform with more than 15 million subscribers and availability on Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC and Android devices. A frequent question goes through sustainability, where is the fine print: how is Microsoft’s relationship with each study that incorporates its games in Xbox Game Pass?

Phil Spencer, in a recent interview with The Verge, has commented on how the company negotiates with each new member; be it a small studio or a large publisher that wants to give a second life to a title that at full price does not quite take off. Is it sustainable to keep that library of more than 200 games, many of them exclusive or AAA, in exchange for a subscription of just 10 or 12 euros? Does it have a positive or negative effect on the sales of the embedded games?

Case by case: upfront payments, production cost, agreements and more

“Our deals are, I would say, of all kinds. It may seem that it is not well managed, but the reality is that it is based on the needs of each developer ”, he begins by saying, to make it clear that there is no single condition shared by all the games that are part of Xbox Game Pass. “One of the positive things is that a developer, usually small or medium-sized, could be starting a game and saying, ‘hey, we’re willing to put it on launch Game Pass if you give us X dollars right now.’ , an advance payment that translates into what they would have achieved by selling a certain number of units.

“In some cases we will pay the full cost of producing the game,” he adds. “Then they have the opportunity to also sell their games in stores, outside of the Game Pass. They can sell it on PlayStation, Steam, Xbox or Nintendo Switch. But they will have already protected themselves from ending up negative, “having covered development expenses by saying ‘yes’ to Xbox Game Pass. “The game is going to be done”, he adds, which is the tranquility that those studios that develop their next work have knowing that their backs are covered economically.



