How IBM is working to combat the pandemic

Technology is and has always been at the service of society. IBM has acted on several fronts to help combat covid-19, providing technology and supporting the work of developers, researchers, health and education professionals with global initiatives and local projects.

IBM Clinical Development

IBM has made the IBM Clinical Development (ICD) system available globally, a technology used by pharmaceutical companies to reduce the time and cost of clinical trials, free of charge to health agencies to accelerate the development of drug treatments. In Brazil, some studies are underway at the Contract Research Organization Azidus Brasil and the Cellavita research laboratory with the aim of finding possible treatment options to help deal with the covid-19 pandemic.

Summit

The enormous processing capacity of Summit, a supercomputer developed by IBM, is helping laboratories in the United States to simulate the growth of the coronavirus and find compounds that can fight it, accelerating research. Also in the US, IBM is part of the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium, which generates an unprecedented amount of computing power in collaboration with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the US Department of Energy and others to help researchers everywhere to better understand covid-19, its treatments and possible cures.

How is IBM doing with society?

We know how challenging it can be to adapt to technology, that’s why we believe in joint voluntary actions and support to society.

Volunteering

In Latin America, IBMistas have already dedicated more than 26,000 hours of volunteer work to help educational institutions, NGOs, governments and companies to develop initiatives and programs that support society and communities throughout the region during the covid-19 pandemic.

Partnership with Cisco

The partnership between IBM and Cisco aims to support the continuous learning of students from public and private schools in Latin America. To this end, IBMers taught teachers how to use the Cisco WebEx tool, training more than 9.3 educators and reaching more than 164,000 students across the region.

Government of São Paulo

IBM will provide consulting services to the government of the State of São Paulo, localizing the Watson Assistant for Citizens solution and training the virtual assistant for the local language.

Technology as an ally for digital transformation

To support the digital transformation, which has now accelerated, IBM’s role has become more evident.

Context

Digitization will impact business models and the consumer experience. The pandemic has accelerated the digitalisation process of companies, and it is necessary to make this movement scalable, maintaining security.

IDC states that 62.8% of companies in Brazil are employing a dynamic and reconfigurable work model.

During March and April, at the beginning of the pandemic, companies were focused on how to stay operational: facing increasing technological demand, either from customers, or as a result of having the workforce working at home and maintaining data security in the face of increased cyber attacks.

66% of companies believe that operational models will need to be activated digitally to take into account more automation and contactless solutions; 66% of companies say that work at home will be added or expanded in HR policy; and 62% argue that the customer engagement model (including sales and support) will need to be expanded through digital and self-service channels.

And that was not always a point of view, but now, more than ever, it must be focused on how to be competitive in the long run.

Cybersecurity

Through the IBM X-Force, we have been able to notice, since March 11, when covid-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), an increase of more than 6,000% in spam related to the topic. Many of these emails pretend to come from banks, offering services and loans or notifying a transaction, and look a lot like official communications, with very realistic logos and leading to fake websites to gain access to login credentials.

Digital scams and fraud saw a 40% increase in the number of global security incidents in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, according to a study by IBM X-Force IRIS.

Resilience and cloud

We saw a movement of companies in Brazil migrating to the digital world, to the cloud, to offer more added value to customers. It is important to have a flexible and resilient IT environment, with infrastructure, services and hybrid cloud, which guarantees the continuity of services and business in a robust manner. This environment must be able to process data quickly and efficiently and meet the needs of employees.



