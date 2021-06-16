How I Met Your Father: Veronica Mars And Glow Actor Joins The Cast

How I Met Your Father: It seems that the production of the spin-off of How I Met Your Mother is in full swing and now another name has been signed to the cast. According to Deadline, streaming Hulu has chosen actor Chris Lowell to star in the series in the lead male role, alongside Hilary Duff.

Information indicates that Lowell must play Jesse, one of Sophie’s best friends. According to the report obtained by the portal, “the character is intelligent, cynical about love and has doses of nervousness.” He works as a driver for Uber and lives with his friend Tom.

The actor has participated in productions such as Veronica Mars, Private Practice, GLOW, Inventing Anna and Promising Young Woman.

How I Met Your Father will be executive produced by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, responsible for the original series. “Kids, I’m going to tell you an amazing story: it’s the story of how two writers were lucky enough to make their dream series for nine seasons and now share the torch with a new creative team to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father” , Bays said in a statement.

The series will have 10 episodes and it is not known when it will premiere.