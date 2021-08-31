How I Met Your Father: Series To Cast Josh Peck

How I Met Your Father: The spin-off How I Met Your Father (HIMYF), stemming from the series How I Met You Mother, just got a new cast: actor Josh Peck (from Drake & Josh — Nickelodeon’s teen success between 2004 and 2007 in which Peck played opposite Drake Bell — content that is currently available on the Amazon Prime Video platform).

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger from This Is Us, HIMYF takes place in the near future when Sophie (played by Hilary Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father.

According to the synopsis released, the narrative should take us back to the year 2021, when Sophie and her close-knit group of friends – Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) – are trying to find out who they are, what they want out of life and how it is possible to fall in love in the age of dating apps and unlimited options. Peck will play Drew, the handsome deputy headmaster of Jesse’s elementary school.

Among the signings, HIMYF also recently confirmed the presence of Ashley Reyes (of American Gods) in the cast, in a recurring role. She will play Hannah, a surgeon in residence who lives in Los Angeles and is trying to maintain a long-distance relationship with Sid.

Peck, after his stint in Drake & Josh, which also made two TV movies, stars in Disney+’s recently released reboot Turner & Hooch alongside a French Mastiff dog. The Disney series may have a second season — but nothing has been confirmed so far.

How I Met Your Father also features How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas as executive producers. Original series director Pam Fryman is also on board as executive producer and will direct the pilot episode. The premiere date for the new series has yet to be announced.

