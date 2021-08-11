How I Met Your Father: Series Cast Has New Names Confirmed

How I Met Your Father: Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (The Royalty), Tien Tran (The Legend of Candyman) and Suraj Sharma (The Adventures of Pi) are joining the cast of How I Met Your Father. They team up with protagonists Hilary Duff (Younger) and Chris Lowell (Beautiful Revenge) in the offshoot of How I Met Your Mother.

Raisa will play Valentina, Sophie’s (Duff) roommate and an aspiring fashion designer. She is described as an impulsive and adventurous woman. During a trip to London, she met Charlie (Ainsley), who dreams of being a model and fell in love with Sophie’s roommate during London Fashion Week and moved to New York with her. He is the son of conservative aristocrats and lived in the bubble of wealthy people until he met Valentina.

Tran will play Ellen, Jesse’s adoptive sister, who has just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from his wife. Finally, Sharma will play Sid, Jesse’s (Lowell) best friend and roommate.

The spin-off takes place a few years into the future and will have Sophie telling her children the story of how she met their father. The story begins in 2021, when Sophie and her group of friends are discussing who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the dating app age.

In the original production, the father, Ted Mosby, was played by Josh Radnor and told the children how he met their mother, Tracy McConnell, played by Cristin Milioti.

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father will also feature How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas as executive producers.

So far there is no confirmed date for the release of the series.