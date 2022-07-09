How I Met Your Father Season 2 Risks Losing What Made the Show Work

It’s great that season 2 of How I Met Your Father will include more episodes, but the show should avoid the serious problem that plagued its predecessor as the spin-off of the sitcom expands in scope. “How I Met Your Mom” started out as a relatively experimental sitcom until the mid-noughties shows started laughing. Some episodes were told in reverse or with conflicting versions of reality; the narrator changed the truth from time to time, and in several episodes he could not even remember the details of the story he was telling.

However, as “How I Met Your Mom” continued, one sitcom cliche surfaced in later seasons of the show. While Ted’s first love interest has been a fan favorite ever since she was introduced in the pilot episode “How I Met Your Mom” (hence Robin’s cameo role in “How I Met Your Dad” in season 1), each of the show’s later seasons has centered around a different new love interest. a hobby that the main character and the show claimed could be “the one.” “How I Met Your Father” risks repeating this problem as the sitcom enters its longer second season.

The shortened 10-episode series “How I Met Your Father” season 1 began with Sophie meeting Ian, a seemingly perfect new boyfriend. This quickly turned into their date, as the heroine fell in love with him, which led to a quick breakup at a distance thanks to his terribly calculated move. However, season 1 ended with him returning to New York, which changed the tragic romance of Shits Creek, as “How I Met Your Father” gave Sophie another chance with Ian. It was good in the short debut season and actually added tangible drama to the series, but the longer 22-episode season 2 can’t replicate that pattern. As the various relationships of the series “How I Met Your Mother” proved, an entire season is too much time to drag out a couple whose story will eventually end in inevitable grief.

Why “How I Met Your Father” should avoid repeating the predictable formula of romance

Although it is not yet known who will be the eponymous father of Sophie’s children, it becomes clear who is the equivalent of Robin from How I Met Your Father. Like the heroine of “How I Met Your Mom,” Jessie is a cute free spirit with whom the main character of the series shares chemistry since the pilot episode. Like Robin, Jesse is the person with whom the heroine of the series Sophie appeared in the season 1 finale, and, like Robin, the failure with the phrase “I love you” led to the fact that the main couple “How I met your Father” broke up before they even had time to officially get together.

It seems obvious that Jesse will probably, sooner or later, become the ultimate object of the protagonist’s affections again as the events of “How I Met Your Father” unfold. While this makes romantic false leads like Drew Ian and Josh Peck seem misleading, the characters themselves are hardly a problem. However, if season 2 of How I Met Your Father drags on Sophie’s romance with Ian for the entire 22-episode season only for her to end up with Jesse at the final end of the show, the series could quickly disappoint fans thanks to this. predictable formula.