How I Met Your Father Renewed for Season 2 by Hulu

How I Met Your Father: Streaming Hulu announced on Tuesday (15) the renewal of the series How I Met Your Father, spin-off of How I Met Your Mother, from CBS. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season will have 20 episodes, ten more than the first, which continues to air in the United States.

“Isaac and Elizabeth’s [creators] inspiring vision with How I Met Your Father has proven to be a real hit that fans can’t get enough of from week to week. The lives of these characters, portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just beginning to unfold and we are excited to bring more of this group’s journey to our viewers with a second season,” said Jordan Helman, Chief Content Officer, Hulu Originals. .

How I Met Your Father Story

According to the series’ synopsis, “In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father; a story that takes us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her group of close friends are trying to find out who they are. , what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of apps and endless options”.

In addition to Duff, How I Met Your Father stars Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), Chris Lowell (GLOW), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (The Royals), Tien Tran (Candyman) and Suraj Sharma. (Death Gives You Congratulations 2).

In Brazil, the series will hit the Star+ catalog on March 9.