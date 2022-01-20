How I Met Your Father: Know Who’s Who In The Series’ Cast

How I Met Your Father: Some 17 years after the premiere and 8 years after the end of the hit series How I Met Your Mother, fans were finally treated to a spin-off of the production. How I Met Your Father brings a completely different perspective and story to television.

On the Hulu show, Sophie’s character is telling her kids how she met their father. For now, the only similarity to the original show is the idea and the proposal, as the cast is completely new.

Check out who are the actors and actresses in the cast of How I Met Your Father and their respective characters in the production!

Sophie in 2022 – Hilary Duff

Sophie is the protagonist of the story. The 2022 version of the character is young and, like Ted Mosby, she is quite emotional and is looking for a partner for life.

After several frustrated encounters on Tinder, she’s going to date the perfect guy and join a new group of friends.

Young Sophie is played by Hilary Duff, who was once one of Disney’s great darlings, being known for having made Lizzie McGuire, Awesome Twelve and The New Cinderella.

Sophie in 2050 – Kim Cattrall

Unlike the original series, the older version of Sophie is played by another person, who also appears telling the story, rather than just showing the children listening.

In addition, the Sophie of 2050 is the same one who narrates the story to her children and, at the same time, to the public.

Actress Kim Cattrall was the name chosen to play the character and narrate the sitcom. Cattrall is known for her work as the iconic Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City series and film.

Jesse – Christopher Lowell

Jesse is an Uber driver who no longer believes in love and finding the right person. That’s because, at the beginning of the series, a video of him being refused after a marriage proposal goes viral on social media.

In the series, he meets Sophie by taking her on a date with the possible perfect guy.

Jesse is played by Christopher Lowell, who is known for the series Veronica Mars and Private Practice.

Valentina – Francia Raisa

Valentina is Sophie’s roommate and also the protagonist’s best friend. She is impulsive and quite anxious, as well as being someone who is always supporting Sophie in her quests for love.

In the first episode of the series, she is returning from London Fashion Week.

The character is played by Francia Raisa, who was part of the cast of Grown-ish and The Secret Life of an American Teenager.

Charlie – Tim Ainsley

Charlie is a boy from a very wealthy family in England who, after being with Valentina, was forced to decide if he wanted to be with the girl for real or if he wanted to remain full of money.

He and Valentina stayed during London Fashion Week and, after the event, the boy ended up in New York, penniless and with a new group of friends.

Tim Ainsley is the one who plays Charlie. The actor was part of the cast of more independent productions, such as the films Safe Inside and Serpent.

Sid – Suraj Sharma

Sid is Jesse’s best friend and can be seen as something of a Marshall of the series. He is in a long relationship and in the first episode he is getting ready to propose to his girlfriend. He also owns the bar where the friends meet.

Sid is played by Suraj Sharma, who starred in the movie Life of Pi and was part of the cast of the God Friended Me series.

Ellen – Tien Tran

Elle is Jesse’s sister and has recently moved to New York after divorcing his wife. She’s looking forward to stepping into the big city dating world, where she hopes to find a new interest. Also, she is very excited about her new group of friends.

The character is played by Tien Tran, an actress who was part of the cast of Candyman and Hot Date.

Hannah – Ashley Reyes

Hannah is Sid’s girlfriend. She works as a doctor in Los Angeles and, after her boyfriend’s request, decides to move to New York and live with him. She is very excited to start planning the wedding.

Ashley Reyes is the one who plays Hannah. The actress became known after being part of the cast of the series American Gods.

Ian – Daniel Augustin

Ian is one of the possible fathers featured in the show’s pilot episode. He is a marine biologist and seems to be the perfect match for Sophie. Meanwhile, Ian receives a job offer in Australia and decides to move there. He makes it clear that he doesn’t want a long-distance relationship and frustrates the protagonist.

Ian is played by Daniel Augustin, who was part of the cast of Cake: The Series and David Makes Man.

Drew – Josh Peck

Closing the list of characters is Drew. He, like Ian, is one of Sophie’s dates during the first episode of the series. However, he is not presented as a possible father of the children.