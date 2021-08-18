How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff Posts Photo With Series Cast

How I Met Your Father: This past Tuesday, 17, Hilary Duff posted on her Instagram a photo with the cast of How I Met Your Father, the next Hulu series. The actress’ post was to announce that production of the spin-off of How I Met Your Mother, the famous CBS show, has finally begun.

In the publication, alongside Duff, appear Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell and Francia Raisa. The actress also used the post’s caption to instigate fans to get even more excited about the series. “Who is ready for us??? We may or may not be sitting in front of someone’s apartment…”, she wrote.

Since How I Met Your Mother came to an end in 2014, several spin-offs from the series have been announced as in development. However, How I Met Your Father is the only one that is actually coming off the ground.

Although little information has been released so far, it is known that Duff will play Sophie, a woman who is looking for her great love in dating apps. In parallel, the character will tell about how she met the father of her child.

Since the production was announced, many fans have been eager to see how the new show will connect with the previous one. So far, Hulu, the streaming company that is producing HIMYF, has not released a release date for the series.

How I Met Your Mother: Learn about the series that will win a spin-off

How I Met Your Mother was a comedy series aired by CBS between 2005 and 2014. In the plot, viewers followed Ted Mosby, a romantic guy who was in search of his true love. During the episodes, the character talked with his future children, telling about how he met their mother.

Since its debut, the show has been considered a critical and critical success, receiving numerous award nominations during its 9 seasons.

The cast includes Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky, Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson, Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin, Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen and Cristin Milioti as Mother.