How Houses to Build on the Moon Will Look Like

The European Space Agency (ESA) has shared new images showing what the houses to be built on the Moon, Earth’s moon will look like. ESA Consultant Aidan Cowley says the houses could be built within 10 years.

The American National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which plans to send a female and a male astronaut to the Moon by 2024, announced the names of 18 astronauts it deemed suitable for a space mission named Artemis on December 9. Part of that mission includes building a sustainable colony on our satellite.

Within the scope of the mission, it is planned that the engineers in the colony will be able to learn how to use the resources on the Moon, such as producing water from ice in craters, and therefore houses where astronauts can live on the Moon must be built. Now, the European Space Agency (ESA) has visualized the houses to be built on the Moon.

What will moon houses look like?

The images shared by ESA reveal what the homes of the first astronauts to live on the Moon might look like. Aidan Cowley, a consultant at the space agency, said these structures could withstand harsh conditions with brick made of lunar soil.

As part of the lunar missions, the first astronauts are aimed to examine previously unexplored areas of the Moon and provide a base from which other astronauts can also go to Mars, as NASA wants to send another man and woman here by the 2030s.

Stating that it should not be asked anymore whether this will happen, Cowley said, “This should happen. If we are serious about the exploration of the Moon, Mars or any place beyond, this is a technology we need to master very soon.”

It is said that the structures will start to be built within 10 years:

According to Cowley, although he believes that the cylindrical structures where astronauts can live will begin to be built within 10 years, these structures must be protected against exposure to radiation. At this point, Cowley is also pioneering ESA’s plans to use lunar soil, also known as regolite, which is as thin as powdered sugar to produce protective bricks.

The researchers think that the one-meter-thick regolith walls and roof will protect the structures to be built against the danger of radiation and freezing on the Moon. According to the plans, the soil collected by the robots from the upper layer of the surface will be turned into bricks by 3D printers and left to bake in the sun.

All of these structures require considerable time to be built, and so astronauts are likely to live in pressurized and mobile habitats for the first few years of their mission. However, a more permanent base could be installed near the Shackleton crater, located in the Moon’s permanent sunlit south pole. It is also said that power can be obtained through solar panels to be installed here.

However, there is also ice in the Shackleton crater. With the removal of this ice, hydrogen can be supplied with oxygen, thereby obtaining breathable air and fuel. Speaking about the new settlement called “Moon Village”, ESA Managing Director Jan Wörner said, “My intention is to establish a permanent base station on the Moon. This means a station open to different states around the world.”



