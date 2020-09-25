How Horizon Zero Dawn Sold For PC’s First Month

Horizon Zero Dawn, one of Sony’s exclusive games, managed to sell 718,000 copies in the first month it came to the PC. The game, which was first released for PS4 in 2017, thus performed almost close to the sale of The Witcher 3 in the first month.

Sony has released the game Horizon Zero Dawn, which has been on the PS4 recently and has achieved great success, for the PC. The game, which was first released exclusively for PS4 on February 28, 2017, was also released for PC gamers on August 8, 2020 after 3 years.

The game, which has been on the PC for more than a month, has earned Sony a lot of money in this process. Sharing the sales figures of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, SuperData said it sold 716 thousand units in the first month of the popular game. With this success, it was sold almost as much as The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, while Assassin’s Creed Odyssey did better than the success of games such as Death Stranding in the first month. This situation, which is very pleasing for Sony, can set a good example for the company to bring its other exclusive games to the PC. This will benefit PC gamers the most.

Horizon Zero Dawn has actually been criticized for its optimization problems when it first appeared on the PC. Guerrilla Games, which has managed to minimize these errors with the updates that have come in the past period, still continues to make money even though it has been a long time after the release of the game.

What kind of game is Horizon Zero Dawn?

Horizon Zero Dawn takes us to a future controlled by machines. The game, in which we embarked on adventures with the character of Aloy in a mysterious world, was very popular with its graphics and the options you can make in the open world. So would you like Sony’s other games to be released for PC? You can share your thoughts with us in the comments section.



