How Henry Cavill, Returning as Superman in “Black Adam,” Offers a Shift Away from the Snyderverse

Recently, if there is one topic that has repeatedly hit the headlines, it is the return of Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. Cavill’s return in a Kryptonian suit has always been a hot topic, and fans can’t seem to tear themselves away from the rumors that flow from it. The last time we saw Henry Cavill was in Zack Snyder’s 2021 film Justice League. Cavill returned in “Black Adam” with an exciting episodic scene. However, it looks like the new Superman is heading in a different direction than the Superman from Snyderverse.

Zack Snyder and Warner Bros have given the world some of the best films, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel. However, as we all know, Snyder had a falling out with the Warner Bros franchise, and they haven’t worked together on a movie since. While we’re all celebrating Cavill’s return as the big blue Boy Scout, let’s see how the new “Man of Steel” differs from what Superman fans from “Snyderverse” know.

Is Henry Cavill as Superman in Black Adam moving in a different direction?

Superman is undoubtedly one of the most popular and beloved superheroes. And many of us first saw the character in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel. However, with his return to Black A, there are several subtle changes around Superman that only a few have noticed.

As we all know, there are many theme songs related to superheroes. In Man of Steel, Cavill approached the theme created for the character by Hans Zimmer. However, in Black Adam, it was amazing to see Cavill appear with a completely different theme. Dwayne Johnson’s star saw Cavill go off on the subject of John Williams’ “Superman.” Previously, this sound was used for a version of Christopher Reeves’ character. However, fans quickly noticed the difference.

In addition, there were a few minor changes in the appearance of the character. First, Cavill had a red and blue suit, not the black one from Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2021. Secondly, Cavill had a more traditional hairstyle with a scythe, unlike the combed-back hairstyle in the 2013 film Man of Steel. Although these changes were minor, they certainly suggested a shift towards Snyderverse. If you believe the rumors, the director of “Suicide Squad” James Gunn is also working on a secret project with Warner Bros.

Do you think James Gunn might be working on another Man of Steel movie? Let us know in the comments below.