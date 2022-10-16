How Henry Cavill Celebrated The Landing of “Man of Steel” Like a Real Nerd

Henry Cavill currently rules the Hollywood industry, releasing one blockbuster after another. While he may be the star of the moment right now, Cavill and his success have been a long time in the making. In addition, the actor made his first steps in the film industry in the Dennis Berry film “Laguna” back in 2001. Since then, Cavill has played many different roles to prove his fame as an actor.

However, it was his performance in 2007 as Charles Brandon in The Tudors that gave Henry his first chance at fame. In 2011, Henry Cavill was announced as the new Superman of the DC cinematic universe. This role gave Cavill’s career a big leap. Now it’s hard to even imagine that Superman is played by any other actor. Here’s how The Witcher actor, being a big computer geek, reacted to the role in Man of Steel.

Henry Cavill gave free rein to his fanaticism after he got the role of Superman

It’s a fact that 39-year—old Henry Cavill is a big nerd. His “cool” characters on the screen and those giant bulldozers instead of weapons that he has, definitely do not radiate this atmosphere. Nevertheless, the actor has repeatedly been fond of computer and sci-fi games. And let’s not forget that iconic moment when he cheerfully corrected Graham Norton by saying, “This is Warhammer, Graham,” when he said World of WarCraft. All this evidence gives Cavill very strong arguments in a nerd courtroom.

Considering he’s a comic book fanatic, the British actor’s joy was through the roof when he discovered he’d been cast as Superman in Man of Steel. It was also Cavill’s first experience in a major film franchise.

The number of times Henry Cavill was “almost” filmed in a big movie franchise (cough: “Casino Royale” and “Twilight”), just drives you crazy. Therefore, when he recorded “Man of Steel”, he was deeply immersed in his comics, in a kind of spiritual ritual. “I went straight to the comics, and I had a lot of them. I just read, read, read, read and read,” Cavill said while talking to Rick Fulton.

Not only did Superman mean a lot to Henry Cavill in terms of his career, but being a certified nerd, the actor knows the value of the comic book superhero he was asked to bring to life. What do you think of Cavill’s unique way of celebrating his role?